German startup iFactory3D introduces innovative One Pro 3D belt printer
3D belt technology exceeds the limits of additive manufacturing. The conveyor belt functioning as the print bed minimizes the required interaction between man and machine. The printing queue function also allows sequences of individual objects.
iFactory3D's One Pro: Innovative belt technology simplifies prototyping and small batch porduction. Extra long 3D printed parts are possible thanks to the conveyor and print bed extension.
Market launch to take place at Formnext trade show, Nov. 15-18, 2022, Frankfurt am Main, Hall 11DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German startup iFactory3D will present its innovative One Pro 3D belt printer, whose technology will automate additive manufacturing worldwide, at this year's Formnext trade show. The special feature of the printer: thanks to the built-in conveyor belt and remote control, objects can be printed in series around the clock without supervision.
The use of a conveyor belt instead of a rigid print bed bridges the procedural gaps of additive manufacturing. As a result, the One Pro prints long objects in virtually unlimited lengths and enables simultaneous, automated batch production with minimal human-machine interaction. The 45° printing angle means less material is required and complex geometries can be printed without support structures - even hollow shapes are possible. The parts to be produced can thus have bionic features, be reinforced with resin, foam and fibers, and have an optimized topology.
In addition to its flexible applications, the One Pro offers other significant material savings: by producing only the items they need, companies can dramatically reduce their waste. Since there are no tooling, setup or labor costs, and the printer can produce individual objects promptly, costs are significantly lower than with injection-molded models.
3D belt printers from iFactory3D help companies - from the automotive industry to mechanical engineering, medical technology and toolmaking - to bridge supply shortages without additional personnel costs. Priced at around €4,000 (as of September 2022), the One Pro is also aimed at SMEs, small businesses and start-ups, which can now manufacture their own products - even with limited capital - and benefit from eliminating long transport routes.
iFactory3D is a young 3D technology company and currently the only B2B company in the world developing 3D belt printers. iFactory3D focuses on durability, high-quality components, complementary software development, multilingual personalized customer service and customized solutions thanks to an in-house R&D department. In addition, iFactory3D offers service contracts for maintenance and consulting services for materials and applications, as well as product training.
CEO Artur Steffen sees enormous future potential in 3D assembly line printing: "We see ourselves as an enabler: our innovation is just one step for so many more ideas that can be implemented with the One Pro. How often do great visions fail on the desk because the hurdles to implementation seem insurmountable? We provide the tools to exceed limits - in your head and in practice. When you know that this device gives you the freedom to directly and independently create virtually anything you want, the next steps seem much easier. So you're not buying a 3D printer; you're buying infinite possibilities."
Founded in 2020 by Artur Steffen and Martin Huber, iFactory3D brings automated batch production to additive manufacturing. Optimizing suppliers and simplifying development processes is a real game changer in today's world, effectively saving time, money and CO2. iFactory3D offers more and more industries the opportunity to manufacture independently and locally again and implement innovations in a timely manner. As the world of manufacturing shifts towards customization, adaptability, and local production sites, agile manufacturing is becoming increasingly clear as the future of production technology. With its innovative 3D belt printers, iFactory3D automates additive manufacturing.
As the leading industry platform for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, Formnext is an international meeting place for the next generation of smart industrial production. Formnext showcases the complex and multi-layered world of additive manufacturing processes across the entire material spectrum from polymers to metals and other materials in combination with all process phases of state-of-the-art industrial production up to and including series production. Formnext 2022 will take place from 15 - 18 November 2022 in exhibition halls 11 and 12 in Frankfurt a.M.
