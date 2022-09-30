Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Expected to Reach $ 137.29 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market by Component (Solution and Service), Type (Private, Public and Hybrid), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Application (Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Compliance Management, Trade Finance and Others) and End User (BFSI, Government & Public, Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market by Component, Type, Enterprise Size, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global blockchain distributed ledger market size was valued at $2.89 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $137.29 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 62.7% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a considerable impact on the growth blockchain distributed ledger industry. Although the COVID-19 emergence has affected the overall major industrial sectors, the blockchain distributed ledger market is expected to witness decline in the first two quarters of 2020, owing to rising COVID-19 patients across the globe and closing of various banks and fintech industries. In addition to this, the market is expected to increase in the third and fourth quarter of 2020 owing to increase in requirements of blockchain distributed ledgers from sectors such as financial institutions, telecom operators, manufacturing, and others. In addition, there is a high demand to store, create and manage various types of distributed ledgers owing to lockdown imposed across various countries to contain COVID-19 virus.

Top impacting factors

Increased data security of organization

Many companies or companies that operate in large and medium scale often need capital and expansion of the current business in terms of size and efficiency. In addition, investment banking and marketing services help these companies raise capital and play an important role in launching initial public offerings (IPOs) to meet their capital needs and expand their businesses. In addition, in companies with limited access to financing, investment banks help to solve bond issues, negotiate mergers, or organize the entry of private bonds for the management of their business operations. As a result, the capital requirements of large and medium-sized enterprises are becoming a key factor for investment banks in the commercial service market.

Untapped potential of emerging economies

Developing economies provide great opportunities for investment banks and commercial service providers to expand their offerings as financial services continue to increase in emerging economies. High investment in digital transformation, the adoption of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and chat, and the rapid expansion of national companies, especially in countries such as Australia, China, India, Singapore, in South Korea. It is expected to create potential for investment banking in the business services market in the coming years. In addition, these countries developing, economy increases in quick and transactions grow. These things make the biggest requirements for investment and business business to follow the young environment.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 273+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2078

By Type

• Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services

• Trading & Related Services

• Financial Advisory

• Others

By Industrial Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• IT & Telecom

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S, CANADA)

• Europe (UK, GERMANY, FRANCE, ITALY, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Get 20% Free Customization in This Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2078

Untapped potential of emerging economies

In recent years, financial activity has grown in developing economies, offering significant opportunities for investment banking and trading providers to expand their services. Investment banking and trading services providers stand to benefit as digital transformation, the use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Big Data, machine learning, and chatbots, and the rapid development of domestic companies such as Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, which are seeing rapid economic development, expand. Investment banking and trading services are expected to increase in demand in developing countries as the economy grows at a faster rate and business activity expands. In addition, these countries require investment banking and trading services to sustain the developing environment.

Key benefits for stakeholders

• The study provides in-depth analysis of the global investment banking & trading services market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global investment banking & trading services market trends.

• The quantitative analysis of the global investment banking & trading services market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players:

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP, INC., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, DEUTSCHE BANK AG, GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO., MORGAN STANLEY, UBS, WELLS FARGO

Look out Top Trending Report with Key Players:

Digital Transformation in BFSI Market :

Accenture, Alphasense Inc., Cognizant, FUJITSU, Google, LLC, HID Global Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and SAP SE

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market:

MOVI, M_SERVICE, NATIONAL PAYMENT CORPORATION OF VIETNAM (NAPAS), NGANLUONG.VN, ONEPAY, ORANGE, PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC, SOHAPAY ELECTRONIC PAYMENT TOOL, VIETUNION ONLINE SERVICES CORPORATION (PAYOO), VNG CORP

