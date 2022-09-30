Arvinas Gives Back to Local Greater New Haven Community

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that nearly 200 employees participated in the Company’s inaugural “Arvinas Impact Day,” a company-wide community service day benefiting organizations in the Greater New Haven area.

“Giving back to the communities in which we work and live is an integral part of our values and who we are at Arvinas,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “The reach of these efforts, whether through volunteer groups, non-profit organizations, or other means, are made possible by the collective participation of our onsite, hybrid, and remote team members. We are proud that more than half of our employee base participated in Arvinas’ first Impact Day.”

The activities selected support important priorities for Arvinas, including science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) initiatives, and the Greater New Haven and patient communities. Employees rolled up their sleeves and through their collective efforts, helped make facility and grounds enhancements at a local non-profit organization; served as role models in a local school, helping to positively impact young people’s perceptions about the importance of education; made strides in protecting the environment and wildlife by cleaning up a local beach and park; and created thoughtful notecards and decorated journals for patients at local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

More specifically, Arvinas employees impacted the community through the following efforts:

Junior Achievement (JA-in-a-Day) In-Classroom Education Program : Arvinas volunteers worked alongside teachers in grades K-5 educating more than three hundred students in 18 classes at the ACES Wintergreen Inter-district Magnet school, which inspires learning through teaching about financial literacy, careers, and entrepreneurship.





: Arvinas volunteers worked alongside teachers in grades K-5 educating more than three hundred students in 18 classes at the ACES Wintergreen Inter-district Magnet school, which inspires learning through teaching about financial literacy, careers, and entrepreneurship. Solar Youth Facility Enhancements : Solar Youth, an organization that empowers youth in high-poverty areas of New Haven by developing programs that foster leadership and problem solving, led Arvinas volunteers through efforts to enhance the facility’s outdoor space, including grounds clean-up, mulching, and planting. Caring Capital LLC, a service-centered team-building company, worked with Arvinas employees to build a STEM cart to support Solar Youth's educational programs and remote Arvinas employees around the country contributed to this project by creating STEM-inspired games, mindfulness flashcards, and journals.





: Solar Youth, an organization that empowers youth in high-poverty areas of New Haven by developing programs that foster leadership and problem solving, led Arvinas volunteers through efforts to enhance the facility’s outdoor space, including grounds clean-up, mulching, and planting. Caring Capital LLC, a service-centered team-building company, worked with Arvinas employees to build a STEM cart to support Solar Youth's educational programs and remote Arvinas employees around the country contributed to this project by creating STEM-inspired games, mindfulness flashcards, and journals. Save the Sound Beach & Park Cleanups: Nearly 100 Arvinas team members gathered at New Haven’s Long Wharf Beach and Criscuolo Park to join Save the Sound, a regional non-profit organization, whose mission is to protect and improve the land, air, and water of Connecticut and the Long Island Sound region through legal and scientific expertise and by bringing people together to achieve results that benefit the environment for current and future generations. Arvinas volunteers spent nearly four hours collecting more than 500 pounds of trash, including plastic, foam, metal, and paper materials.



“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Arvinas Impact Day and appreciate the opportunity to get to know these organizations and their missions through our time spent with them this week,” added Houston. “We look forward to continuing to serve the Greater New Haven community between now and our next Arvinas Impact Day in 2023.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Arvinas Contacts

Media:

Kirsten Owens

203-584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com