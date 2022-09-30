CAI Announces Chief Human Resources Officer

Zachary Nelson, Ph.D., Joins CAI Software, LLC

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, R.I., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software") a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management software (WMS), has added to its leadership team with the appointment of Zachary Nelson, Ph.D., as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Nelson will report directly to Brian Rigney, Chief Executive Offer for CAI Software.

"We are extremely pleased to have Zach as part of the CAI team," said Rigney. "His strong experience in human resources, particularly with career and leadership development, will be a great benefit to our organization and, more importantly, the people within it. I am excited to see our people thrive and excel with Zach coming on board."

As Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) for CAI, Nelson will lead the development and execution of human resource strategy in support of CAI's overall business plan and vision as a cutting-edge software solutions provider. Nelson will provide overall leadership and guidance to the HR function by overseeing talent acquisition, employee development, succession planning, total rewards, retention, HR technology, and diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives.

On his joining, Nelson said, "The employees of CAI are integral to our success and great reputation as a leading provider of software solutions. I see my role as taking that success to the next level, with a strong focus on advancing our strategy and culture through impactful and innovative people practices. I'm excited to contribute to the company's growth journey."

Nelson brings over 20 years of experience in human resources, leadership development, organizational development, talent acquisition, and talent management. Prior to joining CAI, Nelson was Vice President, Human Resources at IDEXX Laboratories, a veterinary diagnostic and software company, leading the global HR business partner team supporting over 10,000 employees. Before IDEXX, Nelson held senior HR leadership roles in the Insurance (Unum), Financial Services (Bank of America), and Healthcare (Advocate Healthcare) sectors. He earned his Ph.D. and M.A. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from DePaul University in Chicago and his B.A. in Psychology from Boston College.

About CAI Software, LLC. CAI Software, LLC is a leading provider of mission-critical, production-oriented ERP, MES, WMS, e-Commerce EDI, and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including food & beverage and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

Contact Information:

Wendy Stanley

Sr. Marketing Director, CAI Software, LLC

wstanley@caisoft.com

(616) 541-6009



Related Images











Image 1: CAI logo





CAI logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment