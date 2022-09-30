Thunder Farm LF-4 (TF LF 4) live with upto 400% APY on ETH Network featuring $UFARM, $CHANGE, $ZIG
EINPresswire.com/ -- 30th September 2022 UniFarm is all set to launch Thunder Farms which will go live on the Ethereum network as a Liquidity Farming Cohort featuring 3 leading blockchain projects including UniFarm($UFARM), ChangeX ($CHANGE), Zignally($ZIG)
The duration of staking in Thunder Farms is for 60 days. The user can stake any of the above-mentioned tokens and earn a minimum guaranteed APY of 80% through UniFarm’s platform https://app.unifarm.co. The stakers can maximize their rewards by up to 400% by purchasing a Booster Pack. This is an unlocked pool and users can unstake and claim their confirmed rewards anytime.
Thunder Farms projects offering -
UniFarm($UFARM) is a Web 3 enabler that acts as a one-stop solution for every problem that a DeFi startup will face right from the very onset with launching their IDO (to raise money) to providing utility to their token via staking solution to help them scale.
ChangeX ($CHANGE) is a hybrid ecosystem for all your Crypto, Defi, and Banking needs. Combining compliant CeFi with true Defi elements, ChangeX streamlines the crypto experience for everyone. Brought to you by industry veterans.
Zignally($ZIG) connects investors with top digital asset managers so that you can share the profits. It's never been easier to invest in Crypto.
Additional benefits
Thunder Farms Gold NFT - The users will be eligible for a Gold NFT by staking a minimum of $50 in this Yield Farming that will be live till the end of October 2022.
All the stakers are eligible to participate in all the Mega Events with a prize pool worth $3000 to up to $9000 that will be distributed among winners in the activities- Crypto Poker Tournament, Bug Bounty.
The stakers can win Silver NFT Airdrops by participating in the promotional activities, that is,
-AMA on Telegram
-Passive Income Conclave
-Staking Referrals
-Spaces on Twitter
On the launch of the Thunder Farms Mr. Bartolome R. Bordallo, CEO & Co-Founder, Zignaly, said, “Partnering with Unifarm is one of the many steps towards ensuring a sustained ecosystem growth for Zignaly and the ZIG Coin. He further added that Zignaly Co-Founders and strategic team is highly confident in a long term relationship with Unifarm, with a goal of forming synergies that are mutually beneficial for both the communities.”
Further added, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-founder said, “After incredible demand in our early cohorts, we are excited to bring continued gamified farming for token holders looking to gain exposure to multiple DeFi projects in one pool”.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various DeFi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has farms with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various DeFi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has farms with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
