KULR Sets October 2022 Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion ("Li-ion") battery safety and thermal management technologies, is scheduled to participate at the following conferences in October 2022:

UBS Future of Electric Mobility Virtual Conference

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Location: Virtual

KULR Representative: Michael Mo, CEO and Co-Founder

Event Detail: The company will hold one-on-one investor meetings during the day. Please contact your UBS salesperson to schedule a meeting.

Ebike Future Conference & Expo

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022 - Thursday, October 13, 2022

Location: Virtual

KULR Representative: Nathan Solomon, Engineer

Event Detail: The Ebike Future Conference & Expo brings together the top players in the ebike business to discuss industry trends, innovations, mobility and sustainability, design and more. KULR will present how its space-proven battery testing and protection technologies provide a critical battery safety solution for mass-market applications such as electric bikes.

Gamma Technologies Technical Conference - GTTC 2022

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 9:40 a.m. EDT

Location: The Inn at St. John's, 44045 Five Mile Road Plymouth, Mich.

KULR Representative: Dr. William Walker, PhD, Director of Engineering

Event Detail: The GTTC features presenters explaining how the GT-SUITE helps them achieve their work in the electrification thermal management and other similar industry spaces. On October 11, from 9:40-10:00 a.m. EDT, Dr. Walker will present his research titled, "Test and Analysis Driven Approach to Design of Safe and Reliable Battery Systems."

Battery Safety Summit

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Tysons Corner Marriott, 8028 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Va. Booth #8

KULR Representative: Dr. William Walker, PhD, Director of Engineering

Event Detail: The conference will feature presentations on research and development in the lithium-ion battery sector with a focus on maintaining safety while meeting high energy demands. On October 12, from 4:00-4:30 p.m. EDT, Dr. Walker will present his research titled, "Comparative Analysis of Thermal Runaway Heat Output Variability."

FAA's Tenth Triennial International Fire and Cabin Safety Research Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Resorts Hotel-Casino, 1133 Boardwalk Atlantic City, N.J.

KULR Representative: Dr. William Walker, PhD, Director of Engineering

Event Detail: The conference, themed "Going Green – The Effect on Aircraft Cabin and Fire Safety," connects fire safety, lithium battery design, manufacturing, and packaging experts to discuss how their advancements can benefit the international aviation community. On October 19, from 11:00-11:30 a.m. EDT, Dr. Walker will present his research discussing KULR's battery safety solutions and the necessity of a battery safety strategy with the increased interest in electric aviation.

Equip Expo 2022

Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Friday, October 21, 2022

Location: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Ky., Booth 21098

Event Detail: KULR will host a booth at Equip Expo 2022, a tradeshow that brings together outdoor power equipment dealers, distributors, and manufacturers and more to explore innovation in their marketplace as it becomes increasingly electric. While at the expo, KULR will showcase its SafeCase product along with its full, holistic suite of battery safety technology.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. KULR develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

