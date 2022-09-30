Particle Board Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increase in demand for particle boards for furniture and a large increase in home construction are key major factors drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Particle Board Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2028 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Particle Board Market during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include West Fraser, Georgia-Pacific, Roseburg Forest Products, Kastamonu Entegre, Wanhua Ecoboard Co. Ltd., Norbord Inc., Boise Cascade Company, Columbia Forest Products, Timber Products Compan, Uniboard, Dakota Premium Hardwoods, Associate Decor Limited, Boise Cascade, D&R Henderson Pty Ltd, Green Land Particle Board, Century Plyboards India Ltd

Particle Board Market Overview:-

The global Particle Board market is speculated to deliver a stable growth rate in the forecasted years. This report highlights the current scenario in major geographical regions that take up a significant share of the industry. The key companies in the sector hold a considerable percentage of the global Particle Board industry. Further, this report also gives a competitive analysis of the global market to provide a broad view of the individual positions of the companies and the possible effects the upcoming companies shall have on the net value.

The industry extends to numerous regions, although this report studies the information and trends of some principal areas for a detailed analysis. The geographies mapped here are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report estimates steady growth of the market owing to a surge in demand in the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fire-Resistant Particle Board

Moisture-Resistant Particle Board

Raw Particle Board

Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wood

Bagasse

Others

End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Construction

Furniture

Infrastructure

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Particle Board Market during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

