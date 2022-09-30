Submit Release
TSSA calls on OPSEU to stop violating the Labour Relations Act

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has filed an application to the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) calling on OPSEU — the union representing inspectors who have been on strike since July 21 — to cease and desist from violating the Labour Relations Act.

As part of this application, TSSA has also requested:

  • That the OLRB issue an Order that OPSEU immediately negotiate in good faith and make every reasonable effort to achieve a negotiated Collective Agreement with TSSA.

  • That the OLRB order OPSEU to immediately advise inspectors in writing that they will not be subject to any discipline, punishment, or penalty, whether pecuniary or otherwise, for exercising their legal right to work during the strike. This was requested by TSSA in response to concerns raised to TSSA by inspectors.

Since negotiations between TSSA and OPSEU commenced in the fall of 2021 to finalize a first collective agreement for inspectors, TSSA’s approach has been to bargain in good faith and reach a fair settlement that is consistent with its operations as a not-for-profit regulator.

Unfortunately, OPSEU stopped negotiating directly with TSSA after the first few meetings and initiated a strike before both parties had an opportunity to reach an agreement. OPSEU took this step even though TSSA offered a fair proposal for inspectors. TSSA is concerned with misinformation being shared by OPSEU during this strike.

The strike has not impacted the nature of our safety inspections. TSSA has implemented a comprehensive contingency plan that prioritizes safety. All required inspections are being performed by qualified individuals.

TSSA’S application against OPSEU available here.


