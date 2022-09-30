Global Surgical Staplers Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Submit Release
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Surgical Staplers Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global surgical staplers market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, types, applications, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 4.8 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.17%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 7.8 billion

Because of the various advantages offered by the product, such as quick replacement, minimal tissue reaction, reduced risk of infection, robust wound closure, and easy extraction, the manual surgical staplers segment by-product accounts for a considerable part of the market.

Furthermore, manual surgical staplers are effective in the wound healing process because they bring the layers of the skin together quickly to repair the cut or wound. Manual surgical staplers are also cost-effective and versatile, allowing them to be utilised anywhere and at any time.

The surgical staplers industry in North America is propelled by an increase in surgical procedures due to improved healthcare awareness in the region. The market has benefited from the numerous methods adopted by prominent producers in the United States targeted at increasing the supply of surgical staplers to hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures in the region’s developed countries are expected to create profitable prospects for market expansion throughout the projection period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A surgical stapler is a piece of medical equipment that delivers staples to the body’s tissues. It’s also used to seal external wounds from accidents, as well as to link or remove portions of the intestines or lungs.

Based on product, the market can be segmented into:

• Manual Surgical Staplers
• Powered Surgical Staplers

The different types of surgical staplers include:

• Reusable Surgical Staplers
• Disposable Surgical Staplers

The significant applications of the product include:

• Abdominal Surgeries
• Orthopaedic Surgeries
• Cardiac Surgeries
• General Surgeries
• Others

The regional markets for the product include:

• North America
• Europe
• the Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• the Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global surgical staplers market is being driven by an increase in the use of surgical staplers in abdominal, orthopaedic, and cardiac operations as a result of an increase in the number of injuries. These kinds of injuries are common in the elderly population. Furthermore, the rising risk of bacterial and viral infections is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in autologous intestinal reconstruction surgery due to incorrect intestine absorption and function induced by an unhealthy lifestyle is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew PLC, 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

