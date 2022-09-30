Global Reef Aquarium Market Growth Trajectory

Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2022”, the reef aquarium market size is expected to grow from $4.05 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%. As per the reef aquarium market forecast, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global reef aquarium industry size is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%.

Key Trends In The Reef Aquarium Market

As per the reef aquarium market analysis, players are focusing on new product development to stay competitive in the market. This trend is positively impacting the market. For instance, in September 2021, Orphek, a Canadian company engaged in providing a range of LED aquarium lighting solutions, launched the new Atlantik iCon reef aquarium LED lighting for coral growth and colour pop. This is developed with friendly technology that is easy to use and is smartphone compactible. Furthermore, the new Orphek App works with both Android and iOS, with voice control, iCloud support, and other such features.

Overview Of The Reef Aquarium Market

The reef aquarium market consists of the sales of reef aquariums by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to an aquarium that displays corals, including candy cane coral, hammer coral, frogspawn coral, and pulse coral. It contains different types of live coral and other marine invertebrates such as tangs, clownfish, gobies, and others.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component Type: Display Tank, Filtration, Lighting, Heating and Cooling, Water Chemistry

• By Product: Natural, Artificial

• By End-Use: Household, Commercial, Zoo and Oceanarium

• By Geography: The global reef aquarium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Jebao, API, Aqua Design Amano Co., Ltd., EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, AZOO, Interpet, JUWEL Aquarium AG & Co. KG, Arcadia, Tropical Marine Centre Limited, OASE GmbH, D-D The Aquarium Solution Ltd, Hagan, Marukan, TMC, Tetra, Taikong Corp, and Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of reef aquarium global market.

