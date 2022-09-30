Submit Release
Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market To Be Driven By Surging Demand For Personal Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), assessing the market based on its segments like source, applications and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microcrystalline-cellulose-mcc-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.36 billion

In the microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) industry, Asia Pacific is emerging as the market leader. This is due to the rapidly increasing population in developing economies. Household disposable income has been rising in countries such as India and China, resulting in a surge in demand for personal care products in the region, propelling MCC market growth. Because of the large population base of obese people in North America, significant growth is expected. This is expected to increase demand for low-fat, healthy foods, thereby propelling the microcrystalline cellulose industry forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is pure cellulose that has been partially depolymerized. Acid hydrolysis, reactive extrusion, and steam explosion are just a few of the processes that use the cellulose precursor. MCC is used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microcrystalline-cellulose-mcc-market

Based on source, the microcrystalline cellulose industry is segmented into the following:

Wood Based
Non-wood Based

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into the following:

Pharmaceutical
Food and Beverage
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others

Market Trends

MCC is used as a fat-free substitute for foods that are unhealthy by nature. Because it is high in fibre, microcrystalline cellulose can help with digestion. MCC is an excellent source of a variety of nutrients. In recent years, there has been a surge in public awareness about personal health and fitness, which has boosted the market for microcrystalline cellulose.

The global market demand for microcrystalline cellulose has been bolstered by the high prevalence of obesity and the demand for healthy eating habits. MCC is also used in the pharmaceutical industry for fillers, disintegrating agents, anti-sticking agents, adsorbents, and capsule diluents, among other things. The MCC market will be boosted even more by the growing pharmaceutical industry. MCC is also increasingly used in cosmetics and personal care products for its role in improving product quality and effectiveness. This will have a positive impact on MCC’s market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sigachi Industries Limited, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


