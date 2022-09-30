Cementitious Flooring Market : Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players

Cementitious Flooring Market 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cementitious flooring is the most common type of flooring used in both residential and commercial, owing to its non-absorbent nature, durability, waterproofness and resistance to fire. In addition, flooring is one of the most important components of any functionality, whether residential or commercial. Various types of cementitious floor coatings such as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic are widely utilized in resurfacing applications.

The global cementitious flooring market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Cementitious Flooring market. These insights shower necessary guidance to determine driving factors and implement strategies to gain a sustainable growth and tap on opportunities to explore the potential of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted production of many products in cementitious flooring market, owing to lockdowns. Furthermore, the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to reduce in the future with the introduction of the vaccine for COVID-19 in the market. This has led to the reopening of cementitious flooring companies at their full-scale capacities. This is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.

Covid-19 impact:

• Manufacturing activities of Cementitious Flooring halted due to implementation of global lockdown.

• Moreover, supply chain disruptions, shortage of labor, and unavailability of raw materials created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity.

• Several construction activities were delayed in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

• The demand from end use industries reduced significantly due to halt in day-to-day operations in 2020. However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

• The ban on import-export activities led to supply chain disruption and supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain will be restored.

Analyst review of the market:

Type :

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

Behr Process Corporation, Black Bear Coatings & Concrete, Concare Inc., CRH PLC, EPMS Supplies Ltd., Hempel, Jotun, Laticrete International, Mapei S.p.A, MBCC Group, Michelman Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sherlin-Williams, Sika AG, Teknos, TMI Coatings Inc.

The key market players analyzed in the report include The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

