Global Oxygen Scavenger Market Growth Trajectory

Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2022”, the oxygen scavenger market is expected to grow from $2.03 billion in 2021 to $2.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global oxygen scavengers’ market size is expected to reach $2.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the growth of the oxygen scavengers market going forward.

Key Trends In The Oxygen Scavenger Market

The introduction of new oxygen scavenger additives for polyester packaging has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oxygen scavenger market. Major companies operating in the oxygen scavenger are focused on developing new additives for polyester packaging to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position.

Overview Of The Oxygen Scavenger Market

The oxygen scavengers market consists of sales of oxygen scavengers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce or completely remove oxygen in fluids and enclosed spaces to stop oxygen-induced corrosion. Oxygen scavengers are chemical substances that are also called oxygen absorbers. Oxygen scavengers increase the period of service life of the components under protection.

Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

• By Composition: Organic, Inorganic

• By Form: Sachets, Canisters, Bottle Caps And Labels, OS Films And Pet Bottles, Liquid, Powder

• By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Power, Oil And gas, Chemical, Pulp And Paper

• By Geography: The global oxygen scavenger market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., BASF SE, Clariant, Ecolab, Accepta Ltd., Arkema Group, Eastman Chemical Company, PolyOne Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lonza, Aditya Birla Chemicals, ESSECO UK LIMITED, Kuraray Co. Ltd., MCC Chemicals, DOW Chemical Company, Conventya Inc., and Chemco Industries Inc.

Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of oxygen scavenger market. The market report gives oxygen scavenger global market analysis, oxygen scavenger global market size, oxygen scavenger market growth drivers, oxygen scavenger global market segments, oxygen scavenger global market major players, oxygen scavenger global market growth across geographies, and oxygen scavenger market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The oxygen scavenger market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



