Perfume Ingredients Chemicals Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2031

Fragrance refers to a wide range of ingredients used to impart scent. A perfume is a mixture of fragrant aroma compounds and essential oils, solvents and fixatives. Perfume ingredient chemicals are complex combinations of synthetic and/or natural substances which are added to products to give them a distinctive scent. These ingredients consist of herbal and synthetic materials.

The common ingredients found in perfume are benzyl alcohol, acetone, linalool, ethanol, ethyl acetate, benzaldehyde, camphor, formaldehyde, methylene chloride and limonene. Synthetic musks and phthalates are potentially hazardous compounds which are also used as perfume ingredients. Coumarin, á-amyl cinnamaldehyde, benzyl benzonate, p-anisaldehyde and benzyl acetate are aroma chemicals used most widely in cosmetics and toiletries.

The perfume ingredients chemicals find applications in soaps & detergents, cosmetics & toiletries, fine fragrances, household products such as incense sticks, scouring cleaners, candles, woodwork, etc. and other products such as aromatherapy and pesticides.

Key Companies-

• Givaudan

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

• MANE

• Firmenich SA

• BASF SE

• Avon Products, Inc

• Shiseido Company, Limited

• Chanel S.A

• Clarins Fragrance Group

• Cacharel

• COTY INC.

• LVMH

• L'Oréal Group

• VIORYL S.A.

• Zanos Ltd

• Artiste

• INDESSO AROMA

• Aroma Chemical Services International Gmbh

Global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Rising urbanisation, increased demand for natural and healthy products and ageing population are the main influencers to driver the shifting consumer preferences. The trend for herbal fragrances and increased spending on fragrant cosmetics is driving the growth of perfume ingredients chemicals market. The increase in demand for natural/herbal fragrances and the shifting consumer preferences towards personal care and aromatic cosmetic products is expected to foster the growth of perfume ingredients chemical market.

Developing demand for herbal fragrances and patron inclination for fragrant cosmetics & non-public care merchandise expect boosting the global perfume ingredients marketplace increase.

The perfume ingredients market is driven by new consumer products, especially hair and skin care products. Product innovation strategies with regards to cosmetics and toiletries is driving the overall perfume ingredients market. In order to increase and retain consumer base there has been continuous product innovations in cosmetics and toiletries thereby driving the perfume ingredients chemicals market.

Owing to the improved living standards a growing importance of aromatherapy is seen which is another factor augmenting the growth of perfume ingredients chemicals market. The recovering economy and dropping fuel prices might enable the consumers to increase their spending on perfumes thus, creating opportunities for the perfume ingredients chemical market.

The increasing cost of production and expensive research and development programs in order to comply with the quality of the products is a major constraint for the perfume ingredients chemicals market.

In most of the countries, ban on the key raw ingredients and variable cost parameters is expected to increase owing to the adoption of stringent regulatory guidelines. In addition, high cost of extracting raw ingredients and environmental issues is expected to hamper the potential growth of perfume ingredients chemicals market.

Global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals Market: Segmentation

by type

• Aromatic chemicals

• Essential oils

by application

• Soaps and detergents

• Cosmetics and toiletries

• Fine fragrances

• Others

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

• North America - U.S, Canada

• Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, Eastern Europe, CIS

• APAC - China, India, Japan, Australia, Others

• Latin America - Argentina, Brazil, Others



