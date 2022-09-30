Spirulina Market Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future Scope

Spirulina Market 2027

Governments in countries such as India & South Africa are promoting the production of spirulina due to its health benefits. This is expected to fuel the growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as the significant growth of the food processing industry in the region offers lucrative opportunities to market players. North America's well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading manufacturers in the region, high adoption rate of spirulina, and increasing demand for naturally derived food coloring agents in the region are expected to dominate the forecast period. The size of the global Spirulina Market has grown significantly over the past few years. Increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of spirulina superfood and the various natural colors produced by spirulina contribute to the growth of the market.

Spirulina is widely used in the food and beverage sector because it is high in natural pigments that give it a blue colour and can be combined with other colours to get new customized colours like lavender, violet and green. Spirulina also finds great use in the cosmetic and personal care industry. It is mainly used in cosmetic and personal care products, especially for anti-aging products.

Governments in countries such as India and South Africa are promoting the production of spirulina due to its health benefits. This is expected to fuel the growth of the spirulina market over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into Arthrospira platensis and Arthrospira platensis. The Arthrospira platensis segment held a major market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period due to various factors such as increasing healthcare awareness as a super food globally and inclusion of spirulina in diet.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Cyanotech Corporation,

• DIC Corporation,

• Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.,

• Algenol Biofuels Inc.,

• Prolgae, Sensient Technologies Corporation,

• Parry Neutraceuticals,

• DDW Inc.,

• Naturex S.A.,

• Algatec.

