Wireless Sensor Network Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2% in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global wireless sensor network market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like components, sensor type, connectivity, end-use, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Wireless Sensor Network Share, Size, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 17.2%
The surging demand for remote monitoring, coupled with an increase in the adoption of wireless sensor networks, is driving the wireless sensor network market across the globe. Going further, the increasing demand for wearable devices and smart devices is boosting the market expansion of wireless sensor networks.
The surging robotics and automation industry, coupled with growing wireless sensor network demand in asset monitoring, transportation, and security, is likely to support the market growth of wireless sensor networks across the globe. The enhanced reliability with the communication technology advancements is an important aspect that is expected to fuel the market growth of wireless sensor networks.
Based on components, the software segment is likely to witness growth in the wireless sensor network market share as it incorporates solutions and platforms that are crucial for utilisation like remote monitoring or data collection. Further, software solutions are created to encounter the interoperability disputes that occur owing to various heterogeneous devices.
Also, they aid to operate a huge volume of data and their privacy and security. This is further expected to propel the segment growth in the market over the upcoming years. Moreover, the aspects like surging number of connected devices, coupled with the increasing requirement for remote monitoring, are likely to boost the adoption of software solutions and enhance the market growth of wireless sensor networks.
Wireless Sensor Network Industry Definition and Major Segments
A wireless sensor network is known as an infrastructure-less wireless network that is used in various wireless sensors in an ad-hoc manner. It is utilised to monitor the system, physical or environmental conditions like sound, temperature, pressure, vibration, motion, or pollutants. It also works to cooperatively pass the data through the network to the main location or sink where the data can be analysed and observed.
By component, the market is segmented into:
• Services
• Software
• Hardware
By sensor type, the market is divided into:
• CMOS-based Sensors
• MEMS Sensors
• LED Sensors
• Motion and Position Sensors
• Others
By connectivity, the market is classified into:
• Wireless HART
• ZigBee
• Wi-Fi
• IPv6
• Bluetooth
• Others
By end use, the market is divided into:
• Building Automation
• Oil and Gas
• Healthcare
• Aerospace and Defence
• Automation and Transportation
• Industrial
• Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Wireless Sensor Network Market Trends
The global wireless sensor network market is anticipated to register growth due the huge investments in the technology, media, and IT industry to enhance new sensor technologies. The improvement of existing infrastructure to support automation and IoT is expected to aid the market growth of wireless sensor networks during the forecast period.
The manufacturers of sensors are strongly investing in technology, to provide developing verticals, like autonomous vehicles and smart cities, which are considerably reliant on wireless technologies. This is further anticipated to bolster the growth of wireless sensor networks market all over the world.
Moreover, the innovation in sensor technologies, like intelligent sensors, is likely to aid the growing adoption of wireless technologies in the market, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.
Based on the region, the North American region is anticipated to register significant growth in the wireless sensor network market share owing to the upgraded research and development in the field of IoT including technology, along with the surging demand for the modern lifestyle. This is expected to bolster the market growth of wireless sensor networks across North America in the upcoming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global wireless sensor network market report include:
Emerson Electric Co.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc.
Radiocrafts AS
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
