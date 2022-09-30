Modular Data Center Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2027

Modular Data Center Market

The rising demand for additional compute and storage capacity to be deployed in the carrier networks is assisting in regional growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global modular data center market is driven by an increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers. In addition, various factors such as an upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), a rise in demand for green data centers and a surge in demand for energy-efficient data centers notably contribute to driving the modular data center market size.

Moreover, the rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic is considerably propelling the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with the transportation of the modular data center and vendor lock-in hamper the growth of the market.

On the contrary, the surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and the emergence of the fourth generation of data centers is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the solution segment exhibited the highest growth in the modular data center market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, due to an increase in adoption of modular data center solutions driven by several advantages offered by modular data centers such as enhanced energy efficiency, mobility, speed & agility, and scalability, in comparison with traditional data center solutions.

However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as there has been an extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among end users, which ensures the effective functioning of modular data center solutions throughout the process.

By enterprise size, the global modular data center market share was dominated by the large enterprises segment in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend in the upcoming years, as various issues associated with the higher carbon footprint and higher power consumption in large enterprises propels the demand for modular data centers due to its ability to provide higher energy efficiency.

However, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the elimination of the need for specialized support skillsets along with the benefits such as manpower and administration savings, real estate savings, and lower power utilization efficiency (PUE).

The current estimation of 2027 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 outbreak had a low impact on the modular data center market growth. The spread of COVID-19 has considerably augmented data traffic. In addition, an upsurge in the storage volume requirement due to the pandemic driven by the proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and the Internet of things (IoT) is projected to continue to drive modular data center investments across the globe.

The industry players such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft continue to lead spending on data centers, followed by Alibaba, Apple, and Tencent. For instance, in April 2020, Alibaba Cloud, announced to invest $28.2 billion in cloud infrastructure as well as the construction of advanced data centers in the upcoming three years. Such investments significantly fuel the growth of the modular data center market.

Some of the key players profiled in the modular data center industry report include BASELAYER, CommScope, Inc., Eaton, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Rittal, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp. This study includes content modular data center market trends, modular data center market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

