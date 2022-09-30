David Matias of Arlington, Virginia Interviewed in Inspirery Magazine

David Matias of Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Matias of Arlington, Virginia was recently interviewed by Inspirery Magazine. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in the network operations arena, David Matias of Arlington, Virginia was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.

David Matias talked about a wide range of topics, including questions such as, what are some of your favorite things about Arlington, Virginia; what made you want to pursue a career in the television industry, what his role as a network operations center technician involves, what his work as a master control operator involved, and many other questions about the technical aspects of the industry involved. Regarding his experience as a master control operator, David commented:

“As a Master Control Operator, my job is to ensure the highest quality control of programming for Discovery Communications across a total of 77 feeds that are broadcast into 49 countries and territories. I do this by monitoring on-air content for continuity, verifying all programming scheduling is accurate, monitoring closed captioning, subtitles, and V-chip information for accuracy, monitoring feeds for correct language distribution across audio tracks, and managing a variety of other technical duties.”

David Matias also talked about some of the difficult parts of his job.

“The most challenging part of my job is keeping up with the ever-changing technology. There's always something new to learn, and it can be difficult to stay ahead of the curve. But I enjoy the challenge and I'm always up for learning something new.”

Mr. Matias discussed his favorite things about working in the television industry and offered advice to those who might be interested in pursuing a career in the broadcast operations industry.

“My advice would be to get as much experience as possible. internships, volunteer opportunities, and entry-level jobs are a great way to learn about the industry and gain valuable experience. I would also advise networking as much as possible and building relationships with people in the industry. And finally, don't be afraid to take risks. Pursuing a career in television can be very rewarding, but it's not always easy. You need to be prepared to work hard and face challenges head-on. But if you're passionate about it, it's worth it.”

In response to the question, “What is next for David Matias of Arlington, Virginia,” David replied,

“I plan on continuing to work in television and providing high quality support to any organization I am a part of. My wealth of experience and considerable knowledge of the industry have made me a valuable asset at any company for which I have worked. I hope to continue to be a part of successful teams and help contribute to their success.”

To read the interview in full, please visit https://inspirery.com/david-matias-virginia/

About David Matias Arlington, Virginia

David Matias of Arlington, Virginia is an experienced television professional with more than 20 years experience working in television. He has always been a highly valued and integral member of any broadcast operations team of which he has been a part. His wealth of experience and considerable knowledge of the industry have made him a valuable asset at any company for which he has worked. David Matias currently works as a Network Operations Center Technician for the Public Broadcasting Service located in Alexandria, Virginia. Since September 2016, he has provided operational support of the PBS distribution systems and broadcast operations located at the PBS Technology Center.

Prior to his work at PBS, David Matias worked for Discovery Communications in Sterling, Virginia as a Master Control Operator for over 11 years. In that role, Mr. Matias ensured the highest quality control of programming for Discovery Communications across a total of 77 feeds that were broadcast into 49 countries and territories. He did this through monitoring on-air content for continuity, verifying all programming scheduling was accurate, monitoring closed captioning, subtitles, and V-chip information for accuracy monitoring feeds for correct language distribution across audio tracks, and managing a plethora of other technical duties. David Matias worked as a Master Control Operator for Brooklyn Community Access Television from 2000 to 2005. In 2001, David received his Bachelor of Arts in Film Production from City University of New York-Brooklyn College.