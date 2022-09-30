uParcel Boosts Delivery Efficiency By 25% with Upgraded Route Optimizer Release
uParcel launches enhanced route optimization technology in Singapore and Malaysia, enabling 25% more efficient same day deliveries for delivery partners.SINGAPORE, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uParcel launches enhanced route optimization technology in the Singapore and Malaysia driver apps, enabling 25% more efficient same day deliveries for their delivery partners. The company has been in partnership with Singapore universities on a project to design the latest route optimization technology. Built on the big data of millions of delivery history, the in-house development team pioneered the project with a deep understanding of using artificial intelligence in logistics.
In September 2022, uParcel released a new update for their in-app route optimizer based on a new clustering algorithm. This route optimizer has the capabilities to increase delivery efficiency by up to 25%, enabling drivers to follow highly optimized and clearly numbered routes to deliver even faster compared to the previous version. Delivery partners would only need to follow the sequencing generated by the AI model, so they can focus on the road and not route planning.
The new route optimizer uses advanced AI tools to calculate the actual travel distance between pickup accurately and delivery points. This implementation embodies the integration of a high-performance routing engine capable of finding the shortest paths in road networks. In addition, taking into consideration the travel time between each location, drivers’ delivery routes are optimized with far more accuracy than before. The route optimizer will also dynamically regenerate the routes based on new jobs accepted by the drivers on the fly. The model even has the capability to alert drivers of potential late occurrences before it even happen.
Compared to the previous system which utilized Google’s Distance Based Matrix API, the self-hosted model has been tested by the team and users to perform at higher efficiencies. This means that customer satisfaction will also receive a boost with quicker pickup and delivery.
“Same day delivery continues to grow as customers value the same convenience and experience of bringing home the purchases on the same day. Our goal is to enable the growth of deliveries sustainably through the use of technology. Our new AI route optimizer will increase the capacity and productivity of our delivery partners, while at the same time reducing the distance travelled for deliveries. uParcel continues to invest in AI research to better the lives of our communities. The millions of parcels delivered on-time and thousands of delivery partners sustaining their livelihoods are a testament to the deep capabilities and innovative offered by our platform,” Ng Wee Leong, Chief Operations Officer of uParcel
By enhancing the in-app route optimizer, the company also aims to reduce carbon footprint, and contribute to a greener and cleaner planet. uParcel plans to further upgrade the route optimizer with more advanced and efficient technology which are currently in the works of development.
