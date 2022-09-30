Disctopia Partners With West Charlotte High School for Podcasts for International Podcast Day
On International Podcast Day, Disctopia intends to expand the frontier of learning one school at a time.
On International Podcast Day, Disctopia intends to expand the frontier of learning one school at a time.
Disctopia today will partner with West Charlotte High School on its Podcasting Afterschool Club. As one of the most popular podcast hosting platforms, Disctopia is ready to expand the frontiers of education by increasing accessibility and engagement among learners. We are offering the West Charlotte High School and Charlotte-Mecklenburg county schools an opportunity to utilize our Entire School System Podcast Solution, which will simplify the communication process among learners, teachers, and parents.
We hope the partnership will improve and enhance teaching, learning, and feedback in CMS and later be replicated within the North Carolina School System. Our choice of West Charlotte High School as a partner was based on its rich history within the community and its efforts to improve the learning process. To help facilitate this process, Disctopia will be giving the Podcast club of West Charlotte High its own mobile podcast studio. The podcast studio kit will include recording software, two microphones, and other equipment for students to create and record podcasts. Disctopia is also committed to giving every student in the CMS school district free student Disctpia accounts. With student accounts, Disctopia users can upload podcast episodes, music, and other audio files for distribution.
In the words of Patrick Hill, the Founder, and CEO of Disctopia, "podcasting has an important role to play in the future of education. Through this partnership and many more, we hope to unlock the potential of many classrooms. Podcasting will open a creative space for teachers and learners to share and discover new ideas. We believe this partnership will help teachers push through the challenges of a modern classroom".
As designed by Disctopia, the podcast for schools will transform how communication is done within the school community. It can change how knowledge is passed from teachers to learners. The beauty of the podcast for schools lies in how it transcends beyond just the learners and their teachers but also incorporates feedback mechanisms for the parent. This will give the parent a clue into the happenings right from the classrooms of their wards. According to Kevin Poirier, West Charlotte High School Assistant Principal, “West Charlotte High School is honored and grateful to be the benefactor of this community partnership and are excited about what this will mean for scholars in our Podcasting Club and for all of our Lion Scholars.”
We are offering the West Charlotte High School and others that will come on board an opportunity to a peek into the future of learning and education. While this might appear different at the beginning, we are expectant of the results podcast, videos, and audiobooks will generate within the education system.
About Disctopia
Disctopia operates from Charlotte, North Carolina, as a streaming platform dedicated to delivering indie content from creatives to fans globally through the Disctopia App. As a company on a mission to revolutionize the independent creators' industry by allowing fans to fuel the culture. We are reimagining content streaming by providing access to content from indie creatives. Ultimately, Disctopia wants to build a future where every content creator is given a fair chance to succeed. For more information about Disctopia, visit www.disctopia.com and follow Disctopia on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook , and YouTube.
