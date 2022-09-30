In-Game Advertising Market 2030 | Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

In-Game Advertising

An increasing number of distracted and unrelated advertisements for social media and online gaming is the major factor estimated to hinder market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global in-game advertising market size was valued at $6,816.6 million in 2021, and global in-game advertising market forecast is projected to reach $17,591.6 million by 2030, growing with an expected CAGR of 11.00% from 2022 to 2030.

Demand for in-game advertising is growing in a variety of industries. The growing number of internet users and the widespread adoption of smartphones and other portable devices are the primary factors driving the in-game advertising market. Because user awareness is growing on a daily basis and the market is saturated, it is critical to target the right audience.

Market growth opportunities abound, and as technology advances, advertisers will find it much easier to identify a potential or prospective customer or client. Advertisers can reach a larger pool of prospects at a lower cost with in-game online advertising than with trivial print media advertising. Such factors are likely to provide tremendous growth opportunities for in-game advertising market share.

The main restraining factor is that frequent ads in the game can distract users from the game and may even let them quit the game.

The global in-game advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, and region. By type, the market has been divided into static ads, dynamic ads, and advergaming. By device type, the analysis has been divided into PC/laptop and smartphone/tablet. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc.

The report focuses on the global in-game advertising market analysis and the major products & applications, in where digital advertising is deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market.

The report focuses on the overall demand for in-game advertising in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted digital advertising as business owners had to reconsider their marketing strategies and decide whether it is the best time to run online ads.

• However, during the pandemic, people spent more time on the internet gaming, which opened new opportunities for the market.

