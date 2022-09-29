Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,975 in the last 365 days.

Maine CDC shares advice on how to avoid tick bites this fall

MAINE, September 29 - Back to current news.

September 29, 2022
Human Services

Deer ticks pose risk for Lyme and other diseases through November

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) urges Maine people and visitors to take precautions against tick bites this fall. Maine experiences increased adult deer tick activity in late September through November. Deer ticks are commonly found in wooded, leafy, and shrubby areas, which may include areas around the yard.

Deer ticks can carry the germs that cause tickborne diseases. In Maine, these include Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, hard tick relapsing fever (Borrelia miyamotoi), and Powassan virus. These germs spread through the bite of an infected deer tick. Thus far in 2022, Maine CDC has recorded:

  • 1,977 cases of Lyme disease
  • 677 cases of anaplasmosis
  • 161 cases of babesiosis
  • 10 cases of hard tick relapsing fever, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formerly identified asB. miyamotoi or B miyamotoi disease
  • 4 cases of Powassan encephalitis

This is a record high for Powassan encephalitis cases. Maine is also on track to break records for anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Lyme disease cases this year.

The most commonly reported symptom of Lyme disease in Maine is a “bull’s-eye” rash. Other common symptoms of tickborne disease include body aches, chills, fever, headache, and swollen lymph nodes. If you experience any of these symptoms, talk to a health care provider. Mention any recent tick exposure.

Take steps to limit exposure to ticks and tickborne diseases:

  • Know when you are in tick habitat and use caution.
  • Use an EPA-approved repellent like DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
  • Wear light-colored clothing that covers the arms and legs and tuck pants into socks.
  • Perform tick checks daily and after any outdoor activity.

For more information:

You just read:

Maine CDC shares advice on how to avoid tick bites this fall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.