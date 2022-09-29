Statement on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CANADA, September 29 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:

On Sept. 30, we recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in New Brunswick, a day to honour the children who never returned home, as well as their families, their communities, and the survivors of residential schools.

This week, students have engaged in conversations, while across government, public servants have received educational resources and participated in cultural awareness activities. On Friday, we encourage all New Brunswickers to wear orange to honour the thousands of survivors of residential schools.

We all have a role to play when it comes to advancing reconciliation. With that in mind, the Government of New Brunswick has created a website to ensure accountability and transparency, allowing all New Brunswickers to track our progress in advancing the Calls to Action. I encourage everyone to visit gnb.ca/trc to learn more.

We recognize our responsibility to work toward rebuilding trust and creating successful mutual relationships with Indigenous peoples to foster a better, more inclusive province - not just on Sept. 30, but every single day.

Thank you. Woliwon. Wela’lin.

