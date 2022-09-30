College Park Academy to Offer Fully Online Education

“If you prove online learning is your forte, we are going to make sure you excel at it,” said Sandy Abu-Arja, CPA’s executive director. “They can study from anywhere. Children who due to their health conditions choose to go online … won’t even miss school.”

CPA, located in the Discovery District, now has nearly 700 students in grades 6-12. Founded as one of the nation’s first “bricks and clicks” schools, students attend in-person daily and take some courses taught by online teachers. It is ranked in the top 20% of Maryland high schools by U.S. News & World Report, has test scores higher than the average of neighboring counties and gets nine applications a year for each of its 120 available slots. With its close ties to UMD, CPA students also have access to college classes, clubs and events led by Terp professors and students.

“Our students and our parents trust us, and that’s why I think CPA@Home is going to be a success just like CPA on site,” Abu-Arja said.

Kimberly Griffin, dean of the UMD College of Education and a member of the CPA board, said she has been “impressed by CPA’s commitment to blended education” and hopes to continue to build on the partnership between the two schools, online and otherwise.

“Strong connections between the university and CPA students help give the students a picture of what they can become,” she said.