Great Hearts Academies Announces New School-First in Louisiana

Great Hearts Harveston Hosts Groundbreaking Event Sept. 30

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Hearts Academies is happy to announce that it's set to break ground on its first location in Louisiana, Great Hearts Harveston Academy, Sept. 30, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m.

The groundbreaking event will dedicate the campus' first phase in construction and will be held at 11801 Bluebonnet Blvd. in Baton Rouge, in the master-planned community, The Preserve at Harveston.

Keynote speakers will include Jay Heiler, the CEO and Founder of Great Hearts Academies; Samuel Heisman, Head of School at Great Hearts Harveston Academy; and Adonica Duggan, Board Member of Great Hearts Harveston.

"We are excited to begin construction to provide high quality education to Louisiana youth. We hope that Baton Rouge families connect with the hard work that goes into building a school to ensure a safe environment for learning," said Heiler.

The 13-acre campus is being built from the ground up and includes a college-size gym, football field, and performance stage. The architectural design of the Great Hearts buildings lends to a more classical look with large Roman columns throughout its campuses. At full capacity, Harveston will accommodate about 1,400 students.

"The opportunity to found Great Hearts Harveston is a distinct honor," said Heisman. "The service-oriented vision for this community and the magnanimous, generous spirit with which we have been invited into it are qualities we hope to cultivate in our students. Baton Rouge is a city with a rich history and culture. The community here is eager for classical education, and it is invigorating to bring this option to everyone, especially those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to access it. As Mortimer Adler says, 'the best education for some, is the best education for all.'"

Great Hearts Harveston Academy is expected to open in August of 2023, serving grades K-7, with approximately 695 students, and will grow a grade level each year until it's a fully built out K-12 academy. Great Hearts Harveston will offer a tuition-free, classical liberal arts curriculum.

Great Hearts Harveston Academy exists to cultivate the hearts and minds of students through the pursuit of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. The primary tool of cultivation is the Socratic Method. The school seeks to employ this timeless teaching technique, in which the teacher uses questions and conversations to guide students from what they already know, to what they do not yet know, in all subjects. To learn more, visit greatheartsharveston.org.

Recently, Great Hearts announced several expansion plans across the country. The network of tuition-free K-12 public nonprofit charter schools will open additional locations in San Antonio and Ft. Worth, TX. In August of 2022, it expanded its Anthem Preparatory campus in Arizona and added a K-12 school in Buckeye, Ariz. and its first preschool, Great Hearts Young Hearts, also in Buckeye. Great Hearts Academies has no entry or testing requirements to enroll. The schools accept any student who applies as long as a seat is available. More information can be found at greatheartsamerica.org.

About Great Hearts

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. As the largest provider of liberal arts classical education campuses in the country, Great Hearts Academies serve more than 22,000 students at 37 tuition-free public charter schools in greater Phoenix, Ariz. and Texas with waitlists that typically exceed enrollment. Great Hearts recently opened its first preschool, Great Hearts Young Hearts Preschool in Buckeye, Ariz. and is set to open its first location in Baton Rouge, LA. Great Hearts provides a robust liberal arts curriculum incorporating advanced math and science, a focus on the arts and foreign language, and a range of extra-curricular activities and athletics. Learn more at http://www.greatheartsamerica.org/

Media Contact

Liz Renninger, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 480-862-4765, Liz@evolveprandmarketing.com

SOURCE Great Hearts Academies