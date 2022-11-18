Here is everything about KokTailz: the Newly Launched Dating App

KokTailz is a real-time, geo-location based sophisticated system which allows users to get to know other users around the world.

UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz is a social media / online dating application developed to enable friendship and love. It is developed with the aim of enabling anyone and everyone irrespective of age, location, gender orientation, etc., to create meaningful connections. According to the founder, Sean Trotter, the mission behind the project is to create a sophisticated and highly efficient dating application with a wide range of unique features for users. KokTailz is designed to be an all-inclusive platform for dating and networking among people based on their location and dating preferences. Leveraging on the weaknesses of the existing market players, the mobile app is a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections over the Internet, usually with the goal of developing personal, romantic, or friendly relationships. This will give customers and potential subscribers on the app a wide range of services. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

The project was birthed with the wants and needs of users in mind. A platform that offers features from different top players in the dating app industry enabling a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application; and this is due to the fact that users switch between services over a period of time because each of these top applications have different features, but users can’t get them all on a single platform. The company, whose primary goal is to reposition the online dating world through its operations, is offering more features through which people can become more inclined and comfortable while using the service.

KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, is an online social network for mobile which serves as an instant online dating platform, as well as a social network platform among users. KokTailz can represent the different types of people based on their personalities, character, their potentials and what they bring to the table.

Koktailz is among the free dating apps.