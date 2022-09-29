AG Secures Consecutive Sentences for Sexual Predator in Box Elder County

September 29, 2022

Yesterday, in Box Elder County, First District Court, 21-year-old Braydon M. Brailsford was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Brandon Maynard to the maximum indeterminate term of imprisonment of 5 years to life on each count. In August, Brailsford pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of three separate victims, and one count of forcible sodomy of a fourth victim, all first-degree felonies.

At sentencing, Judge Maynard ordered the counts to run consecutively with one another. In addition, the sentences are consecutive to another indeterminate sentence of 5 to life, for a forcible sodomy conviction that was prosecuted by the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office under the authority granted in the 2019 General Legislative Session’s House Bill 281.

As admitted in his plea, the defendant engaged in repeated, aggressive, and predatory sexual offenses across Northern Utah. The defendant utilized social media to meet and then sexually assault twelve (12) separate women between 2016 and 2021. The defendant is currently awaiting a sentence on a third case prosecuted by the Cache County Attorney’s Office.

