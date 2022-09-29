Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,039 in the last 365 days.

AG Secures Consecutive Sentences for Sexual Predator in Box Elder County

September 29, 2022

Yesterday, in Box Elder County, First District Court, 21-year-old Braydon M. Brailsford was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Brandon Maynard to the maximum indeterminate term of imprisonment of 5 years to life on each count. In August, Brailsford pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of three separate victims, and one count of forcible sodomy of a fourth victim, all first-degree felonies.  

At sentencing, Judge Maynard ordered the counts to run consecutively with one another. In addition, the sentences are consecutive to another indeterminate sentence of 5 to life, for a forcible sodomy conviction that was prosecuted by the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office under the authority granted in the 2019 General Legislative Session’s House Bill 281.          

As admitted in his plea, the defendant engaged in repeated, aggressive, and predatory sexual offenses across Northern Utah. The defendant utilized social media to meet and then sexually assault twelve (12) separate women between 2016 and 2021. The defendant is currently awaiting a sentence on a third case prosecuted by the Cache County Attorney’s Office. 

Here is a link to the guilty plea.

Related

You just read:

AG Secures Consecutive Sentences for Sexual Predator in Box Elder County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.