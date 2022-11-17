The KokTailz dating app platform introduces a new and unique approach to the dating world

KokTailz is a well thought out, unique and realistic project that is taking a quite different approach to dating apps.

UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dating app industry is an industry congested with tons of platforms with different approaches and features. With around 1,500 dating apps in the United States and over 300 million users around the world, with the number of users expected to amount to 441.8 million users by 2024; it is obvious that the industry has been experiencing significant growth over the years. With this growth, there seems to be less catering to users’ wants and needs. One of the most significant hurdles being the fact that these platforms have their own unique features, and while users might have more than one favorite among these platforms, it would be difficult for them to stick to a particular platform for longer, because there are different features on different platforms.

KokTailz, whose of the top dating apps, is a project that is established to resolve this particular problem by thoroughly studying users’ engagements on different dating platforms, especially the top players in the industry. The idea is to merge features of different platforms mostly used by users into a single app, which would in turn give users a much better choice of sticking to a single platform for a very long time.

KokTailz is not just going to be a great fit to compete against top market players in the seven billion dollar industry, but will effectively be a contender to win the hearts of users of over 300 million all over the world. With its unique approach to satisfying users, KokTailz has already created a standard foundation for the future to come. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

More than just a dating app. We cater to small businesses around the world. Businesses such as restaurants, lounges, clubs, adult stores, party planners, event planners, and those specializing in nightlife, concerts, and outdoor entertainment can advertise their services on KokTailz.

Download KokTailz on your Android or IOS device today!!! Koktailz is among the free dating apps.