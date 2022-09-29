Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Supports Multi-State Challenge to Biden Administration’s Student Loan Cancellation Program

LINCOLN – Today, Nebraska and five other states filed a challenge to the Biden Administration’s Student Loan Cancellation Program. Governor Ricketts thanked Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson for leading the effort:

“President Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme is fundamentally unfair and would harm the American families forced to pay for it. Additionally, the Executive branch does not have unilateral authority to impose a sweeping student loan cancellation plan. Thanks to Attorney General Peterson for stepping up with these other states to hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable to the law.”

More details of the filing can be found here.

Earlier this month, Governor Ricketts signed on to a joint Governors’ letter to President Biden opposing his Administration’s plan. “At a time when inflation is sky high due to your unprecedented tax-and-spend agenda, your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive up inflation even further, negatively impacting every American,” the Governors wrote. In the letter, they stated that the plan “is estimated to cost the American taxpayer more than $2,000 each or $600 billion total.”

“For many borrowers, they worked hard, made sacrifices and paid off their debt. For many others, they chose hard work and a paycheck rather than more school and a loan. Americans who did not choose to take out student loans themselves should certainly not be forced to pay for the student loans of others.”