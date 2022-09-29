Submit Release
DIANA'S BANANAS ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED PEANUTS IN MILK CHOCOLATE BANANA BABIES

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana's Bananas, LLC of Chicago is announcing an allergy alert and voluntary recall of its 10.5-ounce packages of Milk Chocolate Banana Babies dipped frozen bananas that may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The voluntary recall comes after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanut butter.

The recalled Banana Babies Milk Chocolate were distributed to six specific retailers/distributors (Stater Brothers, San Bernardino, California; Albertsons/Safeway Irvine, California; Kroger Syracuse, Utah; Lipari Foods, Warren, Michigan; UNFI Iowa City, Iowa; UNFI, Ridgefield, Washington).

The product comes in a 10.5-ounce, blue box marked with a BEST IF USED BY DATE of C 08 05 23 on the top of the pull tab. The UPC code is- 7-43490-00010-4.

Consumers who have purchased 10.5-ounce packages of Milk Chocolate Banana Babies with a "BEST IF USED BY" date of C 08 05 23 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Diana's Bananas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-848-3641 or by emailing customer-service@dianasbananas.com.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Diana's Bananas is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.

Media Contact: Scott Hammond 
scott@wilksgrp.com  
815.302.4592

SOURCE Diana's Bananas

