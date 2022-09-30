Ronn Torossian Reveals Effective Promotional Campaigns from Brands

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America’s foremost Public Relations entrepreneurs says that to make the most out of any promotional effort, companies have to develop campaigns that will both attract and keep the attention of their target audiences.

Torossian notes that while not every company has massive advertising budgets, there are plenty of creative ways that even small businesses can promote themselves with out-of-the-box campaigns. It’s always a good idea to look at what other brands are doing to achieve the results that all businesses want - more consumers and sales.

Netflix

Ronn Torossian says initially, the Netflix campaign “Wanna Talk About It?” seemed to be filled with spoilers from the streaming giant's various shows. Instead, the company turned the focus of the campaign onto mental health awareness during the height of the pandemic, when most people had little to do but binge-watch their favorite programs. This campaign is a great example of a company noting the intersection between social media and public relations, as Netflix also launched an Instagram Live channel where followers could connect with mental health experts to get the support that they needed.

Gillette

Another successful campaign was from Gillette, which focused on breaking traditional gender stereotypes and redefining what it means to be a man. The company created a short film on YouTube that debunked common sayings such as “Boys will be boys,” using both humor and sincerity. The core idea behind this campaign was that men today are responsible for creating the men of the future, and societal progression begins with choosing to do better today.

Ikea

As global lockdowns went into effect at the beginning of the pandemic, Ikea launched a “Stay at Home” campaign encouraging consumers to stay home, but enjoy the time spent indoors. The campaign paid tribute to diverse homes all over the world, focusing on the feelings of nostalgia, comfort, and togetherness. The brand reminded everyone there really is no place like home, without outright promoting itself or its products. However, the message was clear - the lockdown was a great time for home improvement, which could be achieved quickly and affordably with Ikea.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, one of America’s leading PR firms.