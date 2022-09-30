Protest against Sudanese 'head of government' Al Burhan reaches European capital Brussels

Human rights defenders are sounding the alarm in the European capital, Brussels, where a large rally will take place on Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. in Schuman Square against the human rights violations of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who carried out a coup d'état and bl

At 11am 4/10/22,there is a massive gathering in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium to highlight Al Burhan's human rights atrocities in Sudan.

The purpose of our rally is to support the people of Sudan in their pursuit of a government that is democratically chosen by the people for the people.” — Andy Vermaut, World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At eleven in the morning on October 4th, 2022. There will be a massive rally in front of the European Commission in Brussels, with the goal of bringing attention to the abuses of human rights that have been committed by Al Burhan's administration in Sudan as well as the maltreatment of demonstrators by that government. The purpose of this demonstration is to rouse the attention of the international community, the United Nations Human Rights Council, and the European Commission so that they will make every effort to put an end to the persistent violations of human rights, the violence against women, political dissidents and activists for human rights and political causes, and anyone else who dares to speak out in Sudan. Also throughout Europe, an increasing number of individuals are starting to open their eyes and recognize how the populace has been misled, toyed with, and mistreated over the course of the previous year.

The president of the European Association for the Defense of Human Rights, Manel Msalmi, stated that "Sudanese protesters and human rights defenders, journalists and politicians face violence by government security forces," which includes "killings, enforced disappearances, torture, sexual violence against women, beatings, arrests, and detentions." Following this demonstration in Schuman Square, representatives of human rights organizations will hand over a letter to Joseph Borrell calling for an end to the violence in Sudan Andy Vermaut said: "Yes, we are also asking the European Union to exclude this man from any political dialogue with Europe, given the repression he is organizing in Sudan. We want this man to disappear from the political scene for good. He is not worthy to serve the Sudanese people. He has proven that on several occasions. The Sudanese people need justice for what has been done to them."

Coup leader

Manel Msalmi:“The deaths of hundreds of unarmed protesters and the thousands of protesters injured after the coup call for a more thorough investigation that is independent and impartial to definitively establish that only Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is responsible for the killings and other serious human rights violations committed by the Sudanese general. Manel Msalmi, president of the European Association for the Defense of Human Rights, continued, "The images are burned into my retina. I am devastated."

Sudanese people’s reality

Andy Vermaut:”It is critical that the government undertake a more impartial inquiry into the deadly shootings of unarmed protestors, that this investigation be subjected to international scrutiny, and that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan be held responsible. In this aspect, Europe may take the lead. I can agree with Manel Msalmi: it is critical that a more impartial inquiry be launched into the police' tragic killings of unarmed protestors. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan alone deserves to be imprisoned. He is unfit to run a government. As a result, I encourage everyone to take immediate action to limit al Burhan's freedom of movement as much as possible, since this coup leader is a criminal, not a leader. We in Europe are no better than the dictatorship that has already murdered so many people if we do not condemn this tremendous injustice and keep silent about it. We cannot continue to watch from Europe; action must be performed here as well for the Sudanese people. We surely cannot envisage a president or leader of any government in modern Europe just shooting individuals who resist their policies. That is beyond our comprehension in Europe. Unfortunately, this is still a reality for the people of Sudan, whom I wholeheartedly support. Sudanese people have suffered greatly under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the past year. This individual has only known violence-based subjugation."

Help the Sudanese people

According to Andy Vermaut: "In fact, everybody who speaks up to him must be pushed away, that is the signature of this general. This battle in Sudan has resulted in the complete annihilation of Sudanese civilisation, and the values held by Sudanese people have been flagrantly violated as a direct result of the declining quality of life for everyone. The people of Sudan unquestionably do not merit this in any way. As a result, the purpose of our rally is to support the people of Sudan in their pursuit of a government that is democratically chosen by the people for the people. I am also content with the fact that the Sudanese people are now more than ever aware of the need for a change, the need for a reconciliation figure to emerge in order to reconcile, unify, and empower the people of Sudan, and the need for the people of Sudan to have their demands listened to. We are all interconnected, and because of this, I feel that the injustice that the people of Sudan are going through is also an injustice that is being perpetrated on me as a citizen of the world. In this sense, I wish to assist any and all Sudanese people everywhere in the globe in helping to right the wrongs that they have experienced and in doing all in my power to put an end to the suffering of the Sudanese people. As a protector of human rights, it is my responsibility to do so. I am of the opinion that everyone of us have the potential to assist and to rid the world of injustice by bringing the issue to the attention of the people in our immediate environment. I am disappointed that the United Nations does not take a more significant role in this matter. They invited this person responsible for killing many people to visit their offices at the United Nations less than a week ago. Does someone deserve to be given a platform when it is clear that they have absolutely no regard for the rights and freedoms outlined in the United Nations charter? I believe that's a conversation everyone in the globe should have on this topic."

This protest is organized by the European Association for the Defense of Minorities in cooperation with the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue and supported by the International Foundation for Development & Immigration Affairs (F.D.I.A) and the Sudanese Community in Belgium.