Ode Audio: Play Podcasts on Play Ode

Memphis, TN, Sept. 29, 2022 -- MEMPHIS, TN – African Americans are a fast growing and rapidly increasing audience of podcast listeners. Play Ode, the new app that streams Black radio stations, also features a great and growing variety of popular and curated Black-appeal podcasts including:

MORE THAN THAT WITH GIA PEPPERS

In its 2nd groundbreaking season, More Than That has become a highly successful program on black radio, as well as a popular podcast. Conceived and created by media advertising giant Dentsu, as a first-of-its-kind series, it spotlights Black excellence, growth and empowerment financially, physically, mentally, emotionally, socially and politically.

Gia Peppers is a personably engaging host that interviews a variety of great guests in her own familiar and caring way. More Than That with Gia Peppers is supported by Dentsu clients like: Charmin, Kroger, Bounty, Buick, Chevrolet and MasterCard.

IT’S STILL YOUR WORLD

When the nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show debuted in 1994, the radio soap opera It’s Your World captured the imaginations and hearts of millions of listeners as the original black radio soap opera. There are, no doubt, millions of former “little kids” who had to sit still and be quiet on their way to school every day while the grownup driving laughed and listened to grown folks stuff on It’s Your World.

From the fertile mind of creator Brad Sanders, It’s Still Your World is back as a podcast along with the characters including: Ed Regal, Fontella, Sterling, Red Bone and many others.

R&R ON SPORTS

In their 10th season, R&R on Sports hosts Howard Robertson and Larry Robinson bring the unique, often off-the-wall perspectives of a black Gen Xer and a black Baby Boomer. There’s always lots of fun and lots of laughs. About sports. About life.

If you’ve ever been to a black barbershop (or beauty shop), you’ll definitely recognize the vibe.

R&R features great guests too. Over the years they’ve interviewed sports icons like Jim Brown, Julius Erving (Dr. J), the great Hank Aaron, Earl “the Pearl” Monroe, John Carlos and Tommy Smith. ESPN’s Scoop Jackson and other sports notables regularly stop by to “kick it” on R&R on Sports. R&R on Sports is produced by Kudzukian, the digital media company founded and owned by show co-host Larry Robinson, also the collaborator for Ode Audio. Co-host Howard Robertson creator and CEO of Ode Audio was also the collaborator for R&R on Sports as well.

RIFFIN’ ON JAZZ

Riffin’ on Jazz is your weekly visit with friends, talking about the music we love. That classic African American art form called Jazz.

That’s the succinctly stated show opening statement describing what the Riffin’ on Jazz podcast is all about. If you love listening to jazz, 9 times out of 10 you were introduced to the music and the artists by someone you admired and respected…that was older than you. Jazz “old heads” Howard Robertson, Chuck O’Bannon, Deborah Swiney and Malvin Massey take deep dives into jazz music, as well as the people who make the music.

Jazz audiences around the world have already made listening to Riffin’ a part of their lifestyles.

Other Podcasts

Other podcasts streaming on Play Ode include: The Read, The Breakfast Club, The Smoke, The Right Time with Bomani Jones, Blues in the Basement, Black History Year, Dead Ass with K & D, Therapy for Black Girls and others.

Ode, an acronym for O ur d igital e ntertainment. With the tagline, Hear us here, Ode endeavors to be the platform that celebrates Black media, Black culture and Black engagement.

Play Ode, proudly features a variety of popular podcasts from iHeartMedia.

The Play Ode app is available now at the App Store, Google Play and odeaudio.com

