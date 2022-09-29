Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa in Evans, GA, Is Espousing the Benefits of Massage Therapy

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa in Evans, Georgia, is getting rave reviews online for its wide range of relaxing and rejuvenating massage services.

The spa has a near-perfect rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from almost 380 reviews. One client recommended the spa’s massage services by saying, “My wife had the 90 min deep tissue massage and said it was hands down one of the best she has ever had.” Another client described their experience by saying, “Had the best sea salt scrub massage with Da’dra and she was wonderful…one of the best massages ever in a lovely and peaceful environment.”

The spa offers multiple massage options depending on the client’s health and wellness goals. The center’s licensed massage therapists have the experience and training to determine the best modality for the client based on their recurring and long-term health complaints such as stiffness, body pain, muscle strain, and more.

Full-Body Stretching Therapy increases mobility, flexibility, and range of motion. Neuromuscular Therapy targets soft tissue pain that flares up regularly or due to specific triggers. Lymphatic Drainage Massages aim to remove toxins to restore the immune system’s functions.

A Swedish Massage involves long, soft, kneading strokes to release tension from the deepest muscles of the body to improve overall health. A Prenatal Massage, which uses the Swedish Massage technique, reduces stress and decreases symptoms of depression among expecting mothers, and may encourage improved labor outcomes.

A Deep Tissue Massage is also very similar to a Swedish Massage. However, it instead uses slow, firm pressure to release muscle tension. Cupping Therapy, which dates back to ancient China, helps with pain, inflammation, and restoring blood flow. Hot Stone Massages ease muscle stiffness and increase circulation and metabolism.

The licensed massage technicians at Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa also take into account the kind of physical activity that the client regularly engages in to determine the ideal massage approach. For example, athletes can benefit from Sports Massages that release and reduce the tension in their muscles before or after a big event.

Medical Massages are designed to focus on helping a particular area of a body recover following an injury. They are usually recommended as part of a pre-approved treatment plan that also incorporates other elements such as physical therapy or chiropractic adjustments.

Clients looking to just relax on their day off or share a unique experience with their loved ones can opt for unique treatments such as the Himalayan Hot Stone Massage. It is known to help with muscle pain and relieve skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Clients can also upgrade their massages with options such as salt scrubs, CBD salt scrubs, and sugar scrubs.

Edward, one of the spa’s experienced licensed massage technicians, talks about what clients can expect when starting massage therapy by saying, “Massage therapy is not a one-size-fits-all kind of solution. All bodies are different by the virtue of their genetics and time continues to mold them with their own set of unique strengths and challenges. The key to unlocking the potential of massage therapy is to review all possible options and evaluate the potential effect that each one has. As massage therapists all that we can do is give you our professional opinion and nudge you in the right direction but, at the end of the day, you get to decide how you prefer to approach massage. When you talk to me, Da’dra, or Catrina, you will get our undivided attention. We will listen to your current health complaints and will propose the best massage to help you achieve your health goals. We assure you that, just after a few weeks into your health and wellness journey, you will be shocked at how far you have come. Give us a call today to book an appointment and get started.”

Individuals and couples in Evans, GA, and nearby areas can contact Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa at (706) 364-7958 to request an appointment or to inquire about its other services or visit its website.

