Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,013 in the last 365 days.

FC Barcelona and VeganNation Join Forces to Grow the Sustainable Lifestyle Worldwide

VeganNation becomes a global partner of FC Barcelona for the next three seasons to foster an innovative community around sustainable living.

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FC Barcelona and VeganNation have officially signed a new partnership agreement whereby the global community, founded in 2017 to promote sustainable living and practices, becomes a new sponsor of the club for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2025. With this alliance, the two organisations will be working to spearhead a new generation of eco-conscious fanhood. The alliance's main mission is to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and planet-responsible practices.

The agreement includes rights of association with the men's and women's football first teams, as well as hospitality rights and the creation of content for publication on the club's channels and digital platforms. Barça and VeganNation will be working on different projects focused on sustainable living, especially the circular economy and awareness. This is for a simple, yet powerful, objective to strengthen ethical, social and economic values to better the lives of our next generation. Both parties will be making use of the platform offered by such a global organisation as FC Barcelona, including its digital platforms, currently having a reach to more than 400 million individuals around the world. FC Barcelona and VeganNation partnership is a loud and powerful affirmation and commitment to create genuine impact for the planet and all living beings, recognizing the urgency in which society must act and the need to work towards sustainable consumption and living.

FCB's VP Marketing, Juli Guiu shared that they "are pleased to announce a new alliance in the field of sustainability, together with a partner that seeks to connect people in order to move towards a world that is more respectful of its environment in the future. In addition, this partnership allows us to continue to strengthen our commitment in this area, which is one of the pillars of the Club's Strategic Plan, which wants to promote initiatives that allow us to be sustainable from an economic and environmental perspective. Also, this alliance highlights once again how the brands trust in FC Barcelona to reach the whole world thanks to the wide following the Club has at a global level".

Isaac THOMAS, CEO of VeganNation, said that "this historic partnership with FC Barcelona gives the both of us a unique opportunity to channel the power, the passion and the dedication sports has in the lives of people worldwide towards real impact for our planet. Working with FCB will foster a more environmentally responsible community of individuals and the sport itself, while protecting our planet and shaping our shared future. This partnership is the beginning of a worldwide campaign where more clubs will join the calling and create real and practical impact for our communities all over the world."

About VeganNation:

VeganNation launched its cryptocurrency - GRNC - listed on Bittrex, with a commitment to becoming an innovative and green payment option: accessible, viable, and global. More than a digital token, GRNC is a payment method through VeganNation Digital Wallet, making it a tradable commodity, and hence becoming much more than a profitable investment, but a real option to facilitate transactions among companies, consumers, and society as a whole. You can trade GreenCoin on Bittrex Global: https://global.bittrex.com/trade/grnc-usdt

Contact Information:
Michelle Kakon
Marketing Manager
mi@play4sus.com
+972-505840184

Related Files

PR VN FCB 2909 - vf.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: FC Barcelona and VeganNation announce partnership


Today FC Barcelona and VeganNation announced they will be partnering to raise awareness for sustainable living



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

FC Barcelona and VeganNation announce partnership

FC Barcelona and VeganNation announce partnership

You just read:

FC Barcelona and VeganNation Join Forces to Grow the Sustainable Lifestyle Worldwide

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.