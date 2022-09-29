Hurricane Ian - Special Needs Shelters

Contact:

Communications Office

NewsMedia@flhealth.gov

850-245-4111

Tallahassee, Fla. — In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health has prepared for Special Needs Shelter operations to begin in areas of anticipated landfall.

If you know or care for an individual with a disability or a special need, such as a medical condition that requires assistance but not hospitalization, it is important that you pre-register with the Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry. The Florida Special Needs Registry enrolls those in need of services with your local emergency management office, so you can be assisted quickly during an emergency.

You can access the Florida Special Needs Registry here. You will need to log in with an existing account or create a new account.

In an emergency, such as an evacuation for a hurricane, you may need to go to a special needs shelter. By signing up through the Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry, you will receive important information from local emergency management officials about evacuation and sheltering options available to you.

If you are eligible for a special needs shelter, remember to bring:

List of medications and dosage

A 30-day supply of medications

Vital medical equipment for those who may be electrically or oxygen dependent,

Backup energy sources for essential medical equipment

Any special dietary needs or food

Personal information including a photo ID, insurance card, emergency contacts, and your primary care provider’s contact information

After completing the Florida Special Needs Registry, additional information will be provided to you by your local emergency management agency regarding evacuation and sheltering options available.

For more information on your local shelter status, please visit FloridaDisaster.org

Health Care Providers

If you are a health care provider, please contact SNR@flhealth.gov to obtain a login for the special needs registry to ensure you are able to use all health care provider functions.

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.

Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.