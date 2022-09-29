Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%: Straits Research

The global pressure relief mattress market size was valued at USD 1,048 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 1,640 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Europe is the leading region in the pressure relief mattress market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure relief mattresses are expected to grow at a healthy rate for many reasons, including a greater awareness of pressure injuries and large investments in healthcare facilities. Economies like China, India, Japan, the United States, and Canada, among others, are also likely to contribute to the growth of this market. The rise of orthopedic and ulcer diseases worldwide significantly affects the pressure-relieving mattresses market. The CEO of Bruin Biometrics LLC, a company that makes medical technology, says that the United States spends nearly USD 26,800 million every year on treating pressure ulcers. One of the best ways to prevent pressure ulcers is to use a pressure relief mattress, which drives the market growth.





Substantial Investment in Healthcare Facilities and Improving Awareness about Pressure Injuries Spurs the Market

Science and technology have moved quickly in medicine and health care goods. Big data, AI, and the internet of things (IoT) have all contributed to the growth of the healthcare industry, which is expected to continue to grow in a good way over the next few years. This is also why research and development in the pharmaceutical industry are getting better at making new drugs, treatments, and tools. Also, unique and personalized treatments are now the norm in the medical field.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), sales of specialty pharmaceuticals are huge and expected to grow quickly in the coming years. The development of new drugs and medical treatments to cure diseases like COVID-19 and other "neglected tropical diseases" or "rare diseases" is also being helped because governments and large businesses are giving more money to this cause.

The government is working hard to keep up with local hospital standards and taking pressure injuries very seriously. The government has started several programs, such as "Stop the Pain," to teach patients and caretakers how to relieve pressure. Pressure relief mattresses are one of the best ways to keep people from getting pressure ulcers. These relief mattresses are often used in hospitals and other medical facilities. Pressure relief mattresses are becoming more popular because they are used on hospital beds to protect patients' health and treat those who have pain in their shoulders, elbows, and other places.

Orthopedic Problems that cause pain in joints, knees, and bones, as well as bone procedures, have caused more people to need medicines. Because more people are bedridden or have long-term illnesses that force them to spend a lot of time in bed, the market for pressure relief mattresses has grown. Also, the need for the best selection of pressure-relieving mattresses has grown as health problems like poor blood flow, red skin, and sleeping problems have become more common. Consequently, the market pressure relief mattresses will grow.

Underlying Market Opportunities Amid Growing Demand for Geriatric Care

Due to the falling birth rates and unheard-of increases in life expectancy, the aging of the population will continue to rise. The World Health Organization says that in 2019, one billion people were 60 or older. This number is expected to grow to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. This rise will likely speed up at a rate never seen before in the next few decades, especially in developing countries.

Osteoarthritis and spinal stenosis are more likely to affect older people. These conditions make people stiff and less mobile, which makes it hard to do daily tasks. Since the world's elderly population is growing quickly and people are living longer, there is a booming market for high-tech pressure relief mattresses like kinetic and dynamic air treatment beds. These mattresses help people with trouble sleeping, worsen pressure points, and spread weight evenly over the mattress surface. Therefore, the market for pressure-relieving mattresses is likely to grow in the coming years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.64 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.1% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-Users, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Hill Rom Services, Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Abecca Healthcare, ADL GmbH. Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Geriatric Care Creates Huge Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increased Awareness about Pressure Injuries

Regional Analysis

Europe is the leading region in the pressure relief mattress market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Pressure injuries are more common in European nations like Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UK. Patients who suffer from pressure injuries must deal with several effects, such as increased discomfort, lowered vitals, decreased mobility, and overall diminished quality of life. Nonetheless, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has provided effective preventative and treatment recommendations, driving the market.

North America is the second-largest region and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, accounting for USD 428.5 million. One of the most prevalent diseases in the US is a pressure ulcer or bedsore. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there are 2.5 million pressure ulcer cases annually in the US. This suggests that many Americans suffer from pressure injuries, creating room for growth in the demand for pressure relief mattresses, which are essential for treating and preventing pressure ulcers.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan has a higher prevalence rate of pressure ulcers due to its older population. Pressure injuries are one of the illnesses that the aging population in Japan is suffering from, which is a serious concern. According to a study done in Go Ji, Japan, in 2017, out of 1,126 participants, over 10% suffered one or more pressure injuries, a high percentage for a rural location. The need for pressure relief mattresses grows as the incidence of pressure injuries rises, and the justification for their prevention becomes more compelling.





Key Highlights

The global pressure relief mattress market size was valued at USD 1,048 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 1,640 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 1,048 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 1,640 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Type-wise , the global pressure relief mattress market is classified into Fluid-Filled, Air-Filled, and Solid-Filled. Solid-Filled Mattresses hold the highest market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecasted period.

, the global pressure relief mattress market is classified into Fluid-Filled, Air-Filled, and Solid-Filled. Solid-Filled Mattresses hold the highest market share and are expected to grow at a % over the forecasted period. End-user-wise , the global pressure relief mattress market is classified. Hospitality, Healthcare, and Individual. The Hospitality segment dominates the market and is said to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecasted period.

, the global pressure relief mattress market is classified. Hospitality, Healthcare, and Individual. The Hospitality segment dominates the market and is said to grow at a during the forecasted period. Region-wise, the global pressure relief mattress market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is the largest region in the pressure relief mattress market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.





The major key players in the global pressure relief mattress market are

Hill Rom Services

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Abecca Healthcare

ADL GmbH, etc





Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market: Segmentation

By Type

Fluid-Filled

Air-Filled

Solid-Filled

By End-Users

Individuals

Healthcare

Hospitality

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In May 2022 , Invacare Introduced the Birdie™ Evo XPLUS Patient Lift to the U.S. Market to strengthen its business in the region with new healthcare appliances.

, Invacare Introduced the Birdie™ Evo XPLUS Patient Lift to the U.S. Market to strengthen its business in the region with new healthcare appliances. In January 2022 , Hillrom announced to continue its Advancing Connected Care™ as Part of Baxter, a combination to transform the Global Healthcare Landscape.

, Hillrom announced to continue its Advancing Connected Care™ as Part of Baxter, a combination to transform the Global Healthcare Landscape. In January 2022, Paramount Bed Company launched its new digital media channel, Paramount Bed Global Channel.





News Media

Asia-Pacific Slated to Dominate the Pressure Relief Mattress Market, with Increasing Healthcare Investments during the Forecast Period





