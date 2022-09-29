Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,023 in the last 365 days.

Designating Iran Petroleum and Petrochemical Sanctions Evaders

The United States is taking further action to disrupt efforts to evade sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.  Specifically, the Department of State is imposing sanctions on two People’s Republic of China (PRC)-based entities: Zhonggu Storage and Transportation Co. Ltd., which operates a commercial crude oil storage facility for Iranian petroleum that provides a vital conduit for the Iranian petroleum trade, as well as WS Shipping Co. Ltd., the ship manager for a vessel that has transported Iranian petroleum products.  The Department of the Treasury is also designating eight entities for their involvement in Iran’s petrochemical trade.  These entities are based in Hong Kong, Iran, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

These designations are made pursuant to Executive Order 13846, which authorizes the imposition of sanctions with respect to trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products.

As Iran continues to accelerate its nuclear program in violation of the JCPOA, we will continue to accelerate our enforcement of sanctions on Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sales under authorities that would be removed under the JCPOA.  These enforcement actions will continue on a regular basis, with an aim to severely restrict Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports.  Anyone involved in facilitating these illegal sales and transactions should cease and desist immediately if they wish to avoid U.S. sanctions.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release .

You just read:

Designating Iran Petroleum and Petrochemical Sanctions Evaders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.