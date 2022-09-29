Submit Release
U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM) Holds Information Technology Workshop on the Future of Work

During the week of September 12-16, 2022, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM) held a five-day worldwide workshop to further modernize information technology and solidify IT innovation advances achieved by the Department.  Information Management Officers (IMOs) from over 200 U.S. embassies and consulates around the world came together to strategize and carry out Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for modernization of American diplomacy.

The State Department continues to make advances in its IT capabilities, to meet the needs of 21st century diplomacy, including to leverage cloud, big data, and secure communications.  U.S. diplomats are among the world’s most tech savvy diplomats and their work is supported by a global cadre of IT professionals who convene annually in one location to exchange best practices and ensure cybersecurity for Department networks.

For further information, please contact Steve Aguzin, Public Affairs Officer for the Bureau of Information Resource Management, at AguzinSM@state.gov.

