Cheyenne, WY, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POKER STAR KENNA JAMES PARTNERS WITH APE IN POKER

World renowned poker professional, Kenna James, has partnered with Ape In Poker to take the project's momentum and catapult it into the hands of the online poker community.

Las Vegas Poker Pro Kenna James has 20 poker titles and won over 4 million dollars playing tournaments and is considered one of the top experts in the game.

As both a personal and group seminar speaker and coach, he has helped thousands of poker players take their games to the next level. James now brings his expertise to Ape In Poker in the field of Player Development. With rich experience, James will focus his efforts on player acquisition, retention and education. This is an incredibly valuable asset to the AIP team.

"Not only is Ape In Poker the next phase of online gambling, but it's really the next stage of my career," says James. "With the momentum of this project combined with the incredible technology behind it, there's no way I was passing up this opportunity. This is a game changer."

To celebrate the partnership, Ape In Poker and Kenna James will be hosting a poker tournament on October 7th at www.apeinpoker.com with an impressive prize pool, which includes private coaching with Kenna James for the final table.

The founders behind Ape In Poker have housed an online casino and sportsbook for over five years and have bridged the gap between traditional casino play and cryptocurrency. This is the first step for the company as they migrate into Web3 technology towards the vision of providing players with interactive and immersive experiences.

Ape In Poker is the first company to implement a cashout protocol that is near immediate, allowing players to receive their funds easily, quickly and efficiently. In addition, the cashier system will be able to accommodate multiple blockchain cryptocurrencies, first starting out with Solana, with Ethereum and Bitcoin following shortly after.

To check out the new player server, visit www.apeinpoker.com where you can also view their current promotions, poker game schedule, and create your player account for free.

Attachment

Devin Ape In Poker 9497672077 devin@apeinent.com