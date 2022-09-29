Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,981 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Commercial Sanitizing Station (SDB-1646)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to disinfect people when entering a commercial location to help reduce the spread of germs and viruses," said an inventor, from Highland, Calif., "so I invented the COVID DISINFECTANT STATION. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional sanitizing methods, hand washing and disinfectant wipes which only disinfect limited areas."

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize individuals as they enter a commercial business. In doing so, it helps to kill microorganisms, viruses, germs and bacteria. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for businesses, stores, schools, airports, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1646, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-commercial-sanitizing-station-sdb-1646-301635035.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Commercial Sanitizing Station (SDB-1646)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.