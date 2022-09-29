NEWS

LDAF Press Secretary awarded 2022 NASDA Honor Award in Communications

September 29, 2022

BATON ROUGE – At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) annual meeting in Saratoga Springs, New York, yesterday, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Press Secretary Jennifer Finley was awarded the 2022 NASDA Honor Award for Communications.

LDAF Press Secretary Jennifer Finley

The purpose of the NASDA Communications Award is to recognize an individual for outstanding work in media and public communications within a state agency resulting in an improved understanding of agriculture and agricultural programs.

Jennifer Finley is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning producer with more than thirty years of experience in the field of communications. She quickly made a name for herself in media, becoming one of the youngest executive producers at Turner Broadcasting with a successful career both in Washington, DC, and Atlanta, GA. After Hurricane Katrina, she worked press advance for President George W. Bush both domestically and overseas. Her varied experience includes successful roles in news, entertainment, and agriculture as a writer, director, producer, editor, videographer, on-air talent, and most recently, press secretary for the LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM.

“We are fortunate to have Jennifer’s professional expertise, talent, and creative perspective at LDAF. Jennifer approaches her job with unwavering enthusiasm. It is not just a job to her – it is a calling,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “She truly believes in the stories and messages being shared in her work and understands the mission of the LDAF. I am grateful to her for her hard work and dedication to the LDAF and agriculture in Louisiana. We are proud to see her recognized on a national stage for her exceptional work.”

Mrs. Finley has been with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Office of Communications since 2017. She has produced hundreds of compelling videos that showcase the department’s important work in supporting and sustaining Louisiana agriculture. A storyteller by heart, she is most at home behind the camera in the fields of Louisiana, sharing the rich stories of Louisiana farmers, ranchers, and fishers.

As the NASDA Honor Award for Communications recipient, Mrs. Finley joins a prestigious group of communicators who are exceptional public servants for their outstanding work in the field of government communications, their professionalism, and their superior performance in serving the public.

