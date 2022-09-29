Alta Verde Receives Merit Award For Sustainability & Environmental Planning By APA Colorado
Alta Verde Receives Merit Award For Sustainability & Environmental Planning By APA ColoradoBRECKENRIDGE, COLO., USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman & Company has won the American Planning Association Colorado Chapter’s 2022 Merit Award for Sustainability and Environmental Planning for Alta Verde Neighborhood in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Alta Verde Neighborhood, developed in partnership by Gorman & Company and the Town of Breckenridge, is a two-phase Net Zero community in Breckenridge, CO. Serving a spectrum of incomes between 30% and 120% of Area Median Income (AMI), the development will add critically needed apartment homes with access to recreation, multi-modal transportation, services, and employment opportunities.
Alta Verde’s design fine-tunes building envelope, site orientation, and mechanical systems to increase efficiency and reduce energy demand. The performance-based design is leveraged by an on-site photovoltaic system to offset the energy used on an annual basis while providing a timeless design complementary to the surrounding natural environments.
“We are excited to bring high quality and affordable apartment homes to Breckenridge,” Kimball Crangle, Colorado Market President for Gorman & Company, said. “With the ever-increasing demands for housing in town, Alta Verde will offer more affordable housing with a Net Zero energy profile to help further the sustainable goals of the community.”
About Gorman & Company: Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, government organizations, and nonprofits. They specialize in affordable and workforce housing and revitalization efforts through collaborative partnerships. Gorman & Company has offices in Colorado and is headquartered in Wisconsin. Founded in 1984, Gorman has been recognized as one of the nation’s top “Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.
Melissa Badini
Gorman & Company
+1 6088355899
mbadini@GormanUSA.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other