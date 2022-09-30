Submit Release
24 Hour Restaurant The Nicollet Diner Relocates and Expands to Include a Drag Venue, Craft Cocktail Lounge and 2 Patios

Roxy's Cabaret Opens Oct 1st.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nicollet Diner has transformed the once iconic Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse downtown Minneapolis into their modern take on the classic 24 hour diner, a new drag venue and a craft cocktail lounge in Nicollet Mall. The grand opening of the new drag venue, Roxy's Cabaret is Saturday, October 1 with a cocktail reception at 5:30 PM in the craft cocktail lounge, On the RoX and a drag show in the Cabaret at 7PM with limited availability for press.

After 8 years in Loring Park, The Nicollet Diner has moved just 2 blocks north on Nicollet Avenue to 1333 Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. The completely renovated, nearly 14,000 square foot venue is the home to The Nicollet Diner. The venue also includes Roxy's Cabaret, Minneapolis' newest drag venue, highlighting professional drag and featuring a variety of other live entertainment. Above The Nicollet Diner and Roxy's Cabaret is On the RoX, an elevated craft cocktail lounge with spectacular 2nd and 3rd floor outdoor patios.

The public and press are invited to attend the red carpet opening night and have a few remaining seats for the show. Independent restaurants operating downtown, face many unique hurdles and are strongly impacted by the reduced foot traffic and public safety concerns. The support of local media and the public is key to their success and hearing about some of the recovery, investment and positive things happening downtown is always something to celebrate.
