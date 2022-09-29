The Dr Leonard Hochstein Grant Scholarship for Star Surgeons Now Available

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Leonard Hochstein Grant for Star Surgeons is a scholarship grant program that is primarily geared toward students who are planning on entering the field of medicine, particularly with becoming a surgeon. The scholarship is opening its applications to students with a particular interest in becoming a surgeon who has taken steps to achieve this kind of ambition. Eligibility for the application for the scholarship grant needs its applicants to be medical students studying medicine at any university in the United States. High School students are also encouraged to try and apply for the scholarship provided they are graduating and have plans on pursuing a career in the field of health and medicine such as becoming a future medical doctor. Dr. Hochstein’s grant is primarily targeted toward students who are aiming to become a surgeon with great potential of becoming a star in the field. As such is the case, the scholarship is to award $1000 which will go towards funding the student’s studies by covering their education and tuition fees. A 1000-word essay will be asked from the applicants as a part of their application as it will serve as the means for selecting the winner for the scholarship grant. The essay that they will have to submit should try to answer: “Being a surgeon is highly rewarding, but also carries a heavy responsibility. How would you use your skills to set yourself apart from your peers?”



Dr. Leonard Hochstein understands the struggles a medical student has to personally face when they are set on the path to becoming a professional in the field. He knows just how difficult the path is to become a medical professional as he has spent several years studying and practicing his profession. Dr Leonard Hochstein understands the struggles a medical student has to face as they are studying and preparing to enter the complicated and stressful environment in the medical professional world. Because of this, he has launched this scholarship grant as a way of helping the current medical students of this generation by easing the financial aspect of their studies.

It is no surprise that the costs of education continue to grow as the prospect of the quality of education also improves. However, the sad reality is that not everyone can keep up with these costs and, more often than not, have to settle for mediocre schools or in the worst cases, quit school altogether. This greatly saddens Dr. Hochstein which is why he decided to have this scholarship grant as his way of giving back to the community and sharing his success with others.

With the great response from the Dr. Leonard Hochstein Scholarship Fund, the celebrity plastic surgeon has decided to launch a second fund for students, with his grant for students who wish to become surgeons. Interested students who want to try and apply for the grant can head on over to Dr. Hochstein’s dedicated website for it. The website will be containing all the necessary information you will need to know about the scholarship as well as any news and updates regarding it. As of the writing of this article, the scholarship is still accepting applications until February 15, 2023, with the winner getting announced a month after.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. Leonard Hochstein Website: https://drleonardhochsteingrant.com Email: apply@drleonardhochsteingrant.com