GL Announces Advanced TCP Network Analytics

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their new Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) Analytics application which helps troubleshoot large bandwidth consumption, failed TCP sessions, packet loss, poor TCP throughput, and more.

[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/TCP-Analytics-network-architecture.jpg]

“GL’s TCP Analytics works in conjunction with the PacketScan™ protocol analysis software. TCP Analytics can process trace files with billions of records based on optimized algorithms. The core functionality is based on the data structures created by the sequential processing of TCP segments in the offline trace file captured by the PacketScan™ software,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “GL’s PacketScan™ creates the base data structures for TCP connection analysis from an offline trace file containing captured frames or importing Wireshark packet captures. These data structures can be huge if the captured data files are hundreds of gigabytes or even many terabytes in size. The proper configuration of the computer’s virtual memory is required to handle this data and is accomplished with the TCP Analytics program.”

Key Features

Analyze TCP connections between internal company Local Area Network (LAN) connected computers and outside computers on the Wide Area Network

Supports both IPv4 and IPv6

Analyze TCP connections of a particular client-server pair

Analyze TCP connections on a subset of a LAN

Display top-level statistics

Use PacketScan™ to display packets that belong to a selected TCP connection

Export information to CSV files for subsequent Excel or a database import

Sort tabular information by column values

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

