STN: BL 125296
Proper Name: None
Trade Name: Adenovirus Type 4 and Type 7 Vaccine, Live, Oral
Manufacturer: Barr Labs, Inc.
Indication:

  • Indicated for active immunization for the prevention of febrile acute respiratory disease caused by Adenovirus Type 4 and Type 7

  • FDA Online Label Repository
    Search this database for drug labeling and other information. The content has not been altered or verified by the FDA and may not be the labeling on currently distributed products or identical to the labeling that is approved.