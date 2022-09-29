New York Nurse Releases New Book with Goal to Empower and Impact Healthcare Professionals Throughout the Country
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christella Medozile, FNP-BC, joined her Mentor Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC and 17 other nurses in launching a new book based on their nurse entrepreneurship journey. Medozile is the owner of Prestige Concierge Care and Wellness, LLC based in Garden City. A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship is a culmination of decades of work within the nursing industry – from growing up with dreams of nursing to overcoming adversities such as racial disparities, teen pregnancies, and language barriers to see their childhood dreams become a reality. This book is now available for purchase.
In January of 2022, these 18 nurses joined Southerland, also known as Vee The NP, for a six-month intensive business builder program. Throughout this program, these nurses learned high-level business practices plus day-to-day growth tactics. They each are now healthcare business owners in states across the country.
“Creating a business-focused mentorship program for nurses is easy for me, almost a no-brainer,” Southerland said. “I’m a serial entrepreneur with quite a few successful businesses in my portfolio. But to me, that doesn’t mean much if I’m not teaching my fellow nurses who want options in addition to their bedside role. I’ve learned A LOT of lessons in my decades of being in business. My calling is to pour out all I’ve learned.”
“Sharing my story through this book has been a wonderful opportunity for me,” Medozile said. “I think readers will love hearing how I learned from Vee and the other women in our group. I truly believe we will be an inspiration to them.”
A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship launch serves as a pinnacle for these nursing professionals. Each of them wrote their own story and allowed it to be woven into the fabric of the story of nurse entrepreneurship.
NURSES WHOSE STORIES ARE INCLUDED:
· Adriane M. Brown, MHA, BSN, RN – Washington
· Adrienne Cox, RN, BSN – Florida
· Alisha Cruz, ADN, RN – Delaware
· Brenda Parks DNP, APRN, MPH – Florida
· Christella Medozile MSN, LNC, APRN, FNP-BC – New York
· Cynthia Ambroise, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC – North Carolina
· Delana Newcoste Charles, RN, MLD-C – Louisiana
· Khadijah Fife Latham, BSN, RN – New York
· Kierra Ward, BSN, RN – Georgia
· LaTesha Dennard, RN, BSN, FNP(s) – Georgia
· Mirabelle Beck, MSN, FNP, NP-C – New York
· Novia Markes, MSN, APRN, FNP-C – Florida
· Paige Munk, ADN, RN – Missouri
· Qiana Brost, MSN, RN – Maryland
· Rakiema Sellars-Pompey, RN, BSN, CEN - California
· Sabrina Willis, MBA-HCA, BSN, RN CCPS, CPHQ – North Carolina
· Shaynae Smith, RN – Texas
· Sherry Williams, B.Ed, RN – Texas
· Veronica Southerland, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, DNP(s) – North Carolina
Medozile is currently planning events to host throughout the area.
Arden McLaughlin
