Dr. Asif Munaf talks about the true meaning of Masculine Mastery in his Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Asif Munaf invited his brother Dr. Amir to the inaugural episode of his podcast, The Masculine Mastery. The two of them had a constructive discussion about modern masculinity and its traits. Asif Munaf’s podcast has been watched all over the world as he helps men to find their true selves while giving them a broader view of exploring what it means to be a man in the modern age.
Nutritionist and certified coach Dr. Asif Munaf aims to strengthen people's mindsets so that they can go through life without therapy and medications. He seeks to empower people to be the best version of themselves, particularly those who are going through severe mental health issues. Dr. Asif also owns and manages AM Wellness, a business that provides vitamins, supplements, and at-home blood tests for a variety of nutritional deficiencies.
In the first episode of this brand new podcast, Dr. Asif and his brother Amir had a conscious conversation about the concept of Stoicism and how it refers to a pragmatic response instead of an emotional one. A man with these traits or the one who aspires to this level of masculinity is capable of behaving or thinking rationally. It all comes down to having the mentality of forcing oneself to act morally even when you genuinely don't want to. The ability to be pragmatic, impervious, and impenetrable, where you become strong to deal with life's ups and downs and don't let anything rock your deep core, was also discussed in their podcast.
Moreover, he said that you might stray, but maintain your consistency and resolve. The degree of modern masculinity and Stoicism varies depending on the demographics, the environment in which you were raised, and the choices you have made along the way. According to contemporary Stoicism, life has always been unfair, particularly for men. Stoicism is the practice of perceiving the injustice in the world and responding to it rationally and logically. Additionally, they discussed the many feminist waves and the causes behind modern men's lethargy.
The idea behind this podcast is to inspire men all over the world while acknowledging their contributions to society. After a successful first episode with his brother, Dr. Asif Munaf continues to invite empowered men from different domains. With his guests, Dr. Asif talks about a wide range of topics, including mindset, relationships, spirituality, and business. The Masculine Mastery podcast aims to help men liberate the most alive, awakened and authentic version of themselves.
Asif Munaf
