Tech Entrepreneur Michael Borgelt surpasses the $3 million revenue mark
EINPresswire.com/ -- Next level success for renowned tech entrepreneur and SEO expert Michael Borgelt as he surpasses the $3 million mark as combined recurring revenue. With sheer dedication and hardwork, Michael achieved this milestone with his companies, 51Blocks and BionicWP.
Beginning his career with computer programming and stepping into the internet market, Michael Borgelt is someone who always wanted to achieve big. He started his company 51Blocks back in 2009 and never looked back. By being committed to his mission, Michael surprised the world with his knowledge and skills in the field of SEO and strategic digital marketing. Michael continued his love of educating marketers about SEO through the 51Blocks brand as they dominate the white label digital marketing space with their unique client-facing services.
Moving ahead in a similar domain of internet marketing, Michael then launched his second company BionicWP in 2020. The company provides fast and reliable platforms and is living up to its promise. With excellent customer support and exceptional services, BionicWP achieved a competitive advantage over its counterparts and has been a successful venture. BionicWP has assured its clients that they are here for them by not relying on automatic theme updates and providing unlimited revisions.
With his ventures, Michael Borgelt is filling the market needs to perfection. He highly regards the decision to utilize his skills to help others. The performance of his companies is quite fascinating for him. Working for local and small businesses and developing unique plans to boost their online presence and generate leads, Michael Borgelt is letting his clients concentrate on running the business rather than micromanaging every step of the process. For any CEO and entrepreneur, achieving a significant milestone in a short period is quite impressive.
Michael Borgelt
